Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been handed a major boost ahead of his first week in training after star midfielder Bruno Fernandes was sent home early from international duty.

The United captain saw yellow in Portugal's 5-1 thrashing of Poland in the Nations League, which means he has been suspended for his nation's second fixture this international break. It poses some good news for new boss, Ruben Amorim, who will now have one of his most important players early ahead of their Premier League clash next weekend against Ipswich.

It was an impressive performance from the 30-year-old, completed with a sumptuous strike that rattled in off the crossbar from outside the box in the 80th minute. With a further three chances created in the tie, Fernandes pulled the strings from midfield effectively and managed to continue an impressive streak of form which will undoubtedly be a very positive sight for Amorim.

Bruno Fernandes Returns to Training Early

Amorim is able to spend more time with a key asset

Manchester United's dismal start to the season under former manager, Erik ten Hag, has been well-documented. The Dutchman left the Red Devils in the bottom half of the table before his eventual sacking, leaving a steep hill to climb for Amorim.

As revealed exclusively by GMS sources, the first training session for the new manager has been scheduled for Monday, and so, with a key asset like Fernandes available early, there is optimism for a strong start to his spell as United manager.

Fernandes' importance to the team is likely to be maintained under Amorim, but his particular role in the Portuguese custodian's system remains uncertain. The former Sporting manager often deployed a 3-4-3 formation at his previous club, and if such a setup were to be continued in England, Fernandes may be asked to adapt either to a deeper role in midfield, or a wider role in attack. Either way, his role may change from his usual preference at number 10, which he has been accustomed to for much of his time at United thus far.

The early return to training for Fernandes could afford Amorim vital time to implement his ideologies, and equally for the player to adapt to the new role and system. A positive start in the team's trip to Ipswich Town next Sunday is paramount, and sooner preparations could significantly boost the team's chances for this.

Furthermore, a hectic fixture schedule awaits, with United expected to play twice a week for a prolonged period, and a final week of match rest for Fernandes also provides crucial benefits as well.

Bruno Fernandes' 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots per 90 3.20 Key passes per 90 2.14 Touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 2.91

The talismanic midfielder previously endured a rocky period, in which he was sent off twice in back-to-back games in separate competitions, but he is now enjoying some scintillating form with nine goal contributions in nine outings for both club and country. As the captain at Old Trafford, Fernandes' role has always been vital both on and off the pitch, and it will be pleasing for United supporters to see the star man now deliver game-changing performances.

