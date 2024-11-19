Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim had a successful playing career, playing alongside stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe.

Admired by Liverpool in the summer and earmarked by Manchester City as the eventual Pep Guardiola replacement, Manchester United managed to get their hands on one of the hottest managerial prospects in the game, Ruben Amorim, when they parted ways with Erik ten Hag ahead of the November international break. The departing Sporting Lisbon coach left the Iberian Peninsula having won two league titles to disrupt Benfica and Porto's two-horse race in recent years.

However, the 39-year-old Portuguese coach’s footballing journey goes well beyond his managerial career. Before taking on a coaching role, Amorim was a successful player, almost primarily with Benfica, and shared the pitch with many talented individuals. He also earned 14 caps for Portugal. Therefore, judging the Red Devils' new boss purely on his managerial skills would be unfair.

As we explore Amorim's greatest XI of former teammates, it becomes clear how well-acquainted he is with star-studded squads, much like the one he will look to build at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jan Oblak; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ricardo Carvalho, Fabio Coentrao

Amorim has swiftly risen to prominence as one of the most promising young managers in football right now. For those needing a reminder of just how young he is, look no further than his defensive lineup. In a talent-rich backline, only one player has hung up his boots—Ricardo Carvalho, who formed one-half of arguably the greatest Premier League centre-back duo ever with John Terry at Chelsea and played alongside Amorim at international level.

Former Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo, and ex-Real Madrid stalwarts Fabio Coentrao and Pepe also played alongside Amorim for Portugal, while Jan Oblak - who is still considered among the best goalkeepers in the world - played 21 games with the midfielder towards the end of his nine-year Benfica stint. It completes a sturdy back five that has never been shy of success. And just to make it even more impressive, David Luiz was left out as the most reputable omission in the article, while iconic goalkeeper Julio Cesar also missed out.

Midfield

Bernardo Silva, Ramires, Pablo Aimar

Amorim retired from international football not long before Portugal achieved their crowning glory by winning Euro 2016, so it’s no surprise that many of his international teammates feature in his all-time XI. Among them, Bernardo Silva stands out as a key figure in Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola era. One of the many jewels in the midfield, Silva has been instrumental in his club’s recent triumphs, which include six Premier League titles and a historic first Champions League, bringing unprecedented success to the Etihad Stadium.

Ramires, meanwhile, holds a special place as something of a cult hero in Amorim’s team. Sharing nearly 1,400 minutes on the pitch with the dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Amorim no doubt relished teaming up with the Brazilian during their time at Benfica. The former Chelsea star was known for doing the hard graft, allowing others to shine.

This contrasts with the final midfielder in Amorim’s lineup: Pablo Aimar. The Argentine, who played alongside both of the aforementioned players at Benfica, earned the nicknames El Payaso (The Clown) and El Mago (The Wizard) for his artistry as a free-roaming attacking midfielder, commanding attention wherever he played.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Ruben Amorim's all-time teammate 11, nobody played more times alongside him than Pablo Aimar. They racked up 3,919 minutes on the pitch together at Benfica, with just eight players having achieved more in his whole carreer.

Attack

Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria

Throughout a career spanning 334 games, it’s striking that the new Man United boss managed just 24 assists, especially considering the wealth of talent his attacking teammates often boasted. Of course, this can largely be attributed to his role as an industrious midfielder, but had he been granted more attacking freedom, players like Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Angel Di Maria would definitely have boosted his creative stats.

Amorim was fortunate enough to have played with the former two while on international duty, and had he taken up a position in the Old Trafford dugout two years sooner, then he would have had the unique privilege of having played and managed the iconic five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Meanwhile, Di Maria, who played with both Ronaldo and Amorim in different setups, was another of the latter's high-profile Benfica partners - the duo played 57 times together, but interestingly only combined for one goal before Di Maria left for Real Madrid after the 2009/10 Primeira Liga title-winning season.

