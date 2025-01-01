Ruben Amorim has been dealing with issues and putting out fires ever since his arrival at Manchester United, but it's now clear he has even more on his plate than was first realised.

The Portuguese coach took over at Old Trafford in November, replacing Erik Ten Hag as boss, but hasn't been able to lift the team and they head into the new year with just 22 points from 19 games in the Premier League while their progression in the Europa League is far from a given either.

The biggest story of Amorim's tenure to date hasn't been anything on the pitch either, but more the inevitable departure of star forward Marcus Rashford - who returned to the matchday squad against Newcastle after being left out of the previous four squads, only to be left on the bench unused.

But another man who was on the sidelines and is showing that the club don't have a club at the moment is Bruno Fernandes - the man INEOS gave a brand new £375,000-per-week contract to in the summer.

INEOS Have Wasted Millions on Fernandes

Amorim has a huge headache now

Fernandes had started every one of Amorim's games in charge so far before the Newcastle clash, which he was sidelined for after his red card against Wolves.

That was the third time he has seen red this season, which is just one less than the number of goals he has scored in the Premier League this season.

But while his performances aren't the only reason the team is struggling, it's baffling to see that INEOS made the decision to commit such a huge sum of money to a player who is already in his thirties at a time when they're doing so much cost-cutting off the pitch.

Fernandes' new deal runs until 2027, which means the club have committed to paying him £58.5million over the course of his contract at a time where his performances are on a downward spiral and the manager has to decide who fits into the squad and who doesn't.

Bruno Fernandes Man Utd Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 26(1) Minutes 2250 Goals 6 Assists 10 Red cards 3

It was telling that Amorim said after the game that there was no way new signings could be brought in during the January transfer window without players leaving first, but it's now impossible that Fernandes can even be in that conversation if Amorim didn't want him around anymore.

The club have had major issues finding a buyer for Casemiro over the last 12 months, while they are encountering similar issues for a 27-year-old Rashford.

Why would anyone stump up the cash for a 30-something Fernandes who is only getting worse?

Instead of pumping that money into a new deal for a player who didn't need one, INEOS could have used it to put towards a budget to bolster the squad with players the manager actually needs.

Now, Amorim must find a way to accommodate a captain who is letting him down more than he isn't, because the club can't afford to have another big-earner sidelined. It's incompetence at it's finest.

Alot of the talk has been surrounding the likes of Joshua Zirkzee after his substitution at Newcastle and several poor performances prior to that, but the bigger picture is that INEOS have wasted even more money by handing Fernandes a new deal and now Amorim has to face the consequences of their actions because of it.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/01/2025.