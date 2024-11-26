Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been linked with a move for yet another of his former Sporting Lisbon players after making the move to Old Trafford earlier this month - with 20-year-old defender Ousmane Diomande set to come under interest from his former boss.

United's centre-back conundrum looked to have been solved this summer after the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro; however, the latter has suffered injury woes which means he has yet to feature in a red shirt, whilst De Ligt has yet to win fans over. As a result, Amorim could be in the market for a defender and that may see Diomande make the move to Old Trafford.

The defender will be in high demand after impressing in Portugal

The report from CaughtOffside states that Amorim has had direct contact with Sporting star Diomande over a potential move in the coming transfer windows as the Portuguese coach looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Ousmane Diomande's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 798 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 1st Tackles Per Game 1.3 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 2nd Match rating 7.00 10th

The youngster has shone in a role in a three-man defence under Amorim at Sporting, and his transfer value and vitality to the team have massively risen since making his debut - which means that Amorim is keen to work with him again in the Premier League.

Sources at CaughtOffside understand that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all hold interest in the Ivorian, though United have now taken the front seat in the race to sign the defender. There is a potential obstacle in that Diomande's €80million (£67million) release clause may be too much for United to pay, and it's a fee that Sporting likely won't budge from if clubs do come calling for Diomande.

United will likely have quite a few Sporting stars on their wishlist given Amorim's recent arrival as boss, with Morten Hjulmand, Viktor Gyokeres and Goncalo Inacio all likely to be in Amorim's sights. However, whether deals can be completed remains to be seen - with central midfield and striker also likely to be two key areas of interest at Old Trafford, alongside wing-back - in which Amorim could opt for another old star in Nuno Mendes, as reported on Monday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ousmane Diomande has 69 appearances for Sporting, scoring four goals.

There will be some deadwood to shift for Amorim, but if he can replace that with talent, United could fly up the Premier League table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-11-24.