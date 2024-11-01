Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is in "constant" contact with people at the club ahead of his arrival at Old Trafford later this month, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils moved swiftly for the Sporting Lisbon coach following their decision to sack Erik ten Hag on Monday, as INEOS decided to wield the axe with the club lying 14th in the Premier League standings and also having drawn all three of their Europa League matches this term.

Romano has confirmed that Amorim will officially begin his tenure on November 11 even though official documents are set to be signed imminently between all parties, with the 39-year-old's first match in charge due to be against newly-promoted Ipswich Town after the next international break.

Amorim is set to take charge of three more Sporting matches before then - against Estrela Amadora on Friday, then Manchester City in the Champions League before he finishes with a trip to Braga on November 10.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sporting Lisbon have won all nine of their league matches this season, scoring 30 goals and conceding just two.

Despite the focus on those, Romano has revealed that Amorim is already speaking to people over the phone at Old Trafford every day as he prepares for the biggest move of his short managerial career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said:

"[Amorim] will start his chapter at Manchester United from November 11. So from the November international break, the first game in charge is going to be the following weekend against Ipswich Town. "That is going to be the beginning of the new era for Ruben Amorim. Already now, he's obviously started thinking about Manchester United, planning for Manchester United and his new life. "He's having constant calls every day with people in Manchester United, from the board, from the management. Obviously, they're pushing a lot because they can't wait to have their new manager. "But first of all, contracts are being prepared today and official documents."

It has already been reported that Amorim intends to bring his 3-4-3 formation to Old Trafford, meaning the Portuguese will need to decide which players are going to fit his system ahead of the opening clash against the Tractor Boys.

Following that game, the 39-year-old will face three games in a week with a Europa League clash against Bodo Glimt being followed by Premier League matches against Everton and Arsenal.

One player who could benefit from the manager change according to GIVEMESPORT sources in Amad Diallo, who found himself out in the cold in recent weeks having made some starts earlier in the campaign.

GMS sources also suggest that Mason Mount is another player who could thrive in the 3-4-3 system when he is fully fit as he looks to turn his United career around.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-11-24.