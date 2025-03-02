Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has fired back at Old Trafford legend Wayne Rooney, who claimed that the Portuguese coach was naive to think that the Red Devils can win the Premier League. United were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham on Sunday night, ending Amorim's hopes of domestic silverware in his first season at the club.

It was much of the same old story for the 20-time champions of England, with Rasmus Hojlund struggling up top and United's poor defending from set pieces coming back to haunt them. However, not to be deterred, Amorim set the record straight with his hopes of turning the club back into Premier League contenders and took aim at Rooney for his post-match comments.

The 40-year-old argued against Rooney's 'naive' claims

Speaking during his post-match press conference following the defeat, Amorim was made aware of Rooney's suggestion that he was being naive to believe that he could win the title with United and was asked what he made of that. In response, the former Sporting Lisbon boss explained that it would be silly to think his side were close to competing for the top prize, but refuted any notion of naivety on his part, claiming that he wouldn't be United's boss at this stage of his career if he were:

"That is the goal [to win the Premier League]. Being naive is to think that we are going to do it this season or are going to be the best contender for the next season. I know that in this moment, everybody knows everything. I know that it is really easy. I was a pundit when I finished my career, so I know it is really easy. "Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it's not with me, but our goal as a club is winning the Premier League. We want to do better. We know that we are in a difficult moment and I'm not naive. That's why I am manager of Manchester United at 40 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim is the youngest Manchester manager since Wilf McGuinness, who led the team aged 33 in 1970.

3:01 Related Man Utd Could Replace Amorim With ‘Best Coach in the World’ Ruben Amorim's shaky start to life at Manchester United has seen one of football's greatest figures linked with the club

The former United striker was part of the BBC team covering the game against Fulham

Rooney's initial comments on Amorim's chances of winning the league title came during his appearance on BBC's coverage of the United game against Fulham. The club's all-time record scorer is held in high regard for his incredible years of service, but downplayed their chances of winning the Premier League under Amorim, believing that the head coach wouldn't necessarily be given the time to do so.

"He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete?" the former Plymouth Argyle manager pondered. "To get further up the table, I think that's the next step for them. Managers aren't getting that time over the last 10/15 years.

"You have to be selfish as a manager and say 'okay, if I don't do it now I might not get that time.' I think it's a little naive to say they're looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they're a long way off that."

Related Paul Pogba Hits Back at Wayne Rooney Over Dressing Room Claim In his first interview since his drug ban, the Frenchman has made a point of dispelling many of the unfair myths surrounding his problematic past.

All statistics courtesy of Opta - accurate as of 02/03/2025.