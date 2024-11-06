After thrashing Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League in his final match at Sporting Lisbon, it's fair to say Ruben Amorim will arrive at Old Trafford in the coming week having already won over his new fanbase. The match had initially gotten off to a rotten start, with Phil Foden taking the lead in just the fifth minute, but a hat-trick from Viktor Gyokeres and another from Maximiliano Araujo ensured the 39-year-old would have a dream farewell.

As Amorim prepares to lead Manchester United for the first time against Ipswich Town on November 11, it wasn’t only his tactical setup that had Red Devils fans singing his praises midweek. In his post-match media address, the Portuguese manager also left a strong impression with his humble and grounded interview - a refreshing deviation from recent years for United fans.

Ruben Amorim's Humble but Forthright Interview

The new Man United boss is a smooth operator

The manner in which Liga Portugal's table-toppers defeated Man City on Tuesday night fully justified the media frenzy that followed. Under Pep Guardiola, City had been on a record-breaking unbeaten streak in the Champions League, having not lost in regular time since their semi-final clash with Real Madrid in the 2021/22 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City hold the record for longest unbeaten run in Champions League history, with 26 games without defeat between 2021 and 2024.

But amid the relentless chaos of Amorim's demolition job, the very man who orchestrated such a devastating blow for his soon-to-be Premier League adversary cut an impressively calm figure. As he addressed the media, it was clear why United fans had been quick to warm to him. "Yes, it was written [in the stars] I think", the 39-year-old said after being asked whether it was the perfect night.

"In the first half, it was very tough, we were very lucky. But then in the second-half, we scored twice within a minute, and then the environment, everything, helped us with an amazing night. It was a good moment. We all deserved it here, the board, the fans, the players. We started so low four years ago, so it's an amazing day."

Also asked about whether he's excited to continue his battles against Guardiola once he moves to Old Trafford, Amorim admitted that the Spaniard was a better manager than himself, but said that he had faith in the United team to help him achieve more, while links to Gyokeres following him through the door were quickly downplayed as he said it would be unfair to speak about the Swede's future before the end of the season. And so, naturally, the reaction from his interview sparked further positivity from the Old Trafford faithful.

"Genuinely very likeable guy. The sort of manager players would fight for," one X user said. A second added: "Can't help but be hugely impressed with how he comes across... I think that Ten Hag really struggled with that side but Amorim is really impressive and on the way up. He understands United are not in a great moment but the potential is huge," while a third remarked: "If Manchester United don't improve under this coach, then something is wrong."