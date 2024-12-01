Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has fired a warning to his players despite their comfortable 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday. Amorim was taking charge of his first Premier League fixture at Old Trafford and watched on as doubles from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee sealed the win.

It was the first time in three years United had won a game by a four-goal margin and showed more promising signs as the Portuguese coach looks to implement his high-pressing style within the squad. However, with a tough game against Arsenal to come on Wednesday, the 39-year-old has sent a message to his players, which has gone down well with United fans online.

Amorim Claims Everton 'Deserved More'

The United manager was not entirely happy with his team's performance

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the Everton clash, Amorim revealed that he believed the visitors deserved more than what they walked away with. Speaking directly to the United faithful, the former Sporting CP head honcho stated:

"I want to be honest with our fans, so let's focus on the performance, not the results. We'll see in the end. In the end, I've said many times, I will be judged by the place that we finish [in the league]. I know that. But let's focus just on the next game and look at the performance. "Sometimes we had, like in Thursday, it was a 3-2 but I think we deserved more. Today was a 4-0, I think Everton deserved more also. So let's focus on the performance. Congratulations to the lads. Let's rest, recover and think about Arsenal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United scored four goals against Everton despite having an xG of just 0.73. For context, Alejandro Garnacho had an xG of 1.52 against Bodo/Glimt alone.

The reaction from supporters online has been overwhelmingly positive regarding Amorim's words, with many delighted by the high standards that he is continuing to set. The Red Devils now sit 9th in the Premier League thanks to the win, four points away from the Champions League places ahead of their trip to the Emirates in midweek.

