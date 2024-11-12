He may have only just touched down in England, but Ruben Amorim has already made plans to make one forgotten name at Manchester United a key part of his team, according to reports. Amorim officially began his new role as head coach at Old Trafford on Monday after being chosen as the successor to Erik ten Hag.

The 39-year-old is expected to bring with him his trusty 3-4-3 formation that garnered him so much success in his native Portugal - a radical change to what the Red Devils have gotten used to playing in recent years. With this switch on the cards, it has been claimed that the former midfielder has one star in mind to play a major role in his system.

Mason Mount Set to be Handed Prominent Role by Amorim

The Englishman has struggled to make an impact since arriving in 2023

According to The Sun, incoming head coach Ruben Amorim has earmarked Mason Mount as someone he wants to hand a pivotal role to as he begins his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams. The Portuguese coach is believed to be a fan of the injury-plagued 25-year-old's versatility and believes that Mount will fit in with the system he plans to introduce.

The former Chelsea star has struggled to make an impact since completing his £55m move from Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 on a £250,000-per-week deal. Injuries and difficulty settling into a team that also features the likes of Bruno Fernandes in his favoured position have meant that Mount has been unable to replicate the sort of form that led to him helping Chelsea lift the Champions League in 2021. Thus far, he has scored just once for the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount has spent a total of 169 days on the sidelines since joining Manchester United.

The good news for Amorim is that the player has just returned to full training after his latest spell out and will be available for training throughout the international break, giving him an opportunity to get a headstart over some of his teammates in understanding what his new manager wants. The news has caused excitement among United supporters on social media, while even some rival fans believe that Mount could become a real dangerman if used correctly.

How Mount Can Fit in Under Amorim

The England international may be used as an inside-forward

With competition in the attacking areas set to be fierce due to Amorim's use of wing-backs and two more conservative midfielders, Mount's best chance of finding his way into the starting XI appears to be as one of the front three, specifically operating as an inside-forward.

The new United coach likes to play a narrow trio, with the two men playing either side of the number nine tucking in to provide more width to the wing-backs on either flank. This would allow both Fernandes and Mount to have licence in areas of the pitch they both tend to prefer playing in, something that has tended to cause problems in the current 4-2-3-1 system.

