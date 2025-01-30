Manchester United secured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night after claiming a 2-0 win over Romanian giants Steaua Bucharest. Ruben Amorim's side had already earned a place in the play-offs with their last-gasp victory over Rangers the week prior, but knew only a win would guarantee them bypassing the extra tie.

After probing without success in the first half, the Red Devils turned the screw in the second and eventually broke the deadlock as Diogo Dalot arrived at the back post to score into an empty net. The lead was doubled less than 10 minutes later when the visitors pounced on a defensive mistake, as academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo combined for the latter to get on the scoresheet.

Mainoo's goal was his first since the FA Cup final last May, and it capped off an impressive performance from the young midfielder, as fans were quick to point out how the 19-year-old benefitted from a tactical tweak from his manager.

Related Manchester United's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro all feature as we rank Manchester United's players into six categories.

Mainoo Impresses as a Number 10

Fans raved about the youngsters display in a more advanced role

When the line-ups were announced and Amorim had opted to choose all four of Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes, it appeared obvious that the former two would operate deeper, with the captain and experienced Dane playing further forward. Interestingly, though, Mainoo instead took up a more advanced role, with Fernandes lining up alongside Collyer.

While the change was unexpected, there were promising signs in the first period, as the Stockport-born wonderkid popped up between the lines to cause problems, while also missing a couple of golden opportunities inside the penalty area. He was kept higher up the pitch when Collyer was replaced at half-time, with Eriksen instead partnering Fernandes in what appeared a risky tactic.

The decision paid dividends, though, and was crucial to United's success on the night. Mainoo showed his class with the opener, picking the ball up in a tight space inside the 18-yard box and creating space with the drop of the shoulder before squaring to Dalot for a simple tap-in. He then used his intelligence to hang back as defenders rushed back towards their own goal, allowing Garnacho to set him up for a calmly taken goal of his own to all but ensure the three points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo's goal and assist against FCSB were his first two goal contributions of the season.

In a season where Mainoo hasn't quite hit the same notes that he had done during his breakthrough campaign, this was by far his best performance of the season and fans were quick to point out how his positional change served him well.

"This is how you allow him to exert the kind of influence, authority and freedom of expression he had in the academy," claimed one supporter on social media, with a second adding: "The way he performs in the final third is brilliant."

A third said: "This guy's spatial awareness is so cracked out man. Look between the lines how easily he slips into pockets," while a fourth chimed in to say: "Mainoo is ticking all the boxes in the 10 spot."

A fifth went into even more detail as to why it was crucial for Mainoo to excel further up the pitch, as his defensive efforts may cost him a place deeper in the team, stating: "Amorim playing Mainoo as the L10 instead of Bruno is lowkey the best thing he’s done since becoming the manager, he’s always been destined to play further forward, unfortunately doesn’t have the defensive ability to play deeper but I prefer him further forward."

Related Exclusive: Amorim 'Set to Prioritise Agreeing Deal' with £70m Star at Man Utd Manchester United will up the ante in trying to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to a new contract after the winter transfer window closes

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 30/01/2025.