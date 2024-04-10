Highlights Liverpool are eyeing Sporting's Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the situation, explaining a 'boost' for the Reds in their pursuit.

It's set to be an important summer for the Merseyside outfit as they prepare for life without the manager who has brought them an unbelievable amount of success in recent years. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards were recently appointed in the background to help with the process of appointing a new coach, and Amorim appears to be someone high up on their shortlist.

Amorim Agreement a Boost for Liverpool

The Sporting boss has a release clause

Speaking in his daily briefing on Wednesday morning, Romano has provided an update on the Amorim to Liverpool saga, suggesting that an agreement between the 39-year-old and Sporting could be a boost for the Reds...

"Ruben Amorim is the favoured candidate for Liverpool for sure, but we still have to wait and see because Liverpool are discussing this possibility internally, while they have also made contacts with people close to Amorim. This is significant because it’s not something they did with Roberto de Zerbi or some of the other names we’ve seen in the media in recent weeks. So, Amorim remains a strong candidate - they are well informed on his contract situation and there will be more discussions over him becoming the new Liverpool manager. As previously reported, there is an agreement with Sporting for Amorim to leave for around €10m if a top club comes in for him, even if his formal release clause for clubs outside Portugal is €20m. This could be a boost for Liverpool."

There have been contrasting reports surrounding the Amorim to Liverpool situation, but The Athletic journalist James Pearce recently confirmed that senior sources inside the club have denied that there is any agreement as of yet. The Reds are likely to want to keep their options open in their pursuit of a Klopp replacement, with Amorim unlikely to be the only manager they speak to during the process.

It's a crucial decision for Liverpool for more reasons than one, with a new coach likely to have a major impact on the futures of some of their stars. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Amorim will have a say in whether he believes the likes of Mohamed Salah fit into his style, with his future up in the air due to his contract situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah ranks third in the list of the Premier League's highest earners, with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland being the only names on more lucrative contracts.

Surprise Liverpool Appointment Can't be Ruled Out

Amorim's arrival isn't a guarantee

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that although Amorim is one of the leading contenders to take over from Klopp at Anfield, a surprise appointment can't be ruled out, simply due to how Liverpool work. The Reds are going to keep an open mind, do their due diligence, and there will be freedom for everybody to challenge any decisions, with Hughes leading the process.

It was never going to be a situation that was resolved quickly due to Liverpool needing to be thorough and extensive in their search for a new manager. The Reds must ensure they do everything in their power to guarantee they make the right appointment.

All statistics courtesy of Capology