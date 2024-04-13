Highlights Ruben Amorim is a strong contender to succeed Klopp at Liverpool, having impressed with Sporting CP.

His preferred tactics involve a back three formation with attacking wing-backs and dynamic forwards.

Liverpool could set up very differently next season, especially if they make three signings who have already been touted to follow him from Sporting to Anfield.

A new dawn approaches. A post-Jurgen Klopp world will take some adjusting to, and not just for Liverpool supporters.

The German has given so much to the Premier League since his arrival on Merseyside back in 2016. He leaves having taken Liverpool back to their former heights and with a lasting legacy. Klopp is undoubtedly a tough act to follow.

Step forward Ruben Amorim, the man whose emphatic rise in recent seasons has caught the attention of football fans across the world, and who now looks to be in pole position to take the reins at Anfield.

There is so much to admire about the 39-year-old Portuguese. Upon joining Sporting CP mid-way through the 2019/2020 season from Braga, in what is the third-highest release clause ever paid for a manager, Amorim took little time in stamping his identity on a squad that had been lacking any defining features for several seasons.

The following campaign, in 2020/2021, Amorim guided Sporting to the Primeira Liga title, the club’s first for 19 years. The team was unrecognisable, rejuvenated by the promotion of several young players from the academy, including Matheus Nunes, now at Manchester City, Nuno Mendes, now with PSG, and Goncalo Inacio. More on him later.

After two seasons without repeating this feat, this season Sporting now look on track to secure their 20th Primeira Liga title, although Amorim is unlikely to remain in the dugout beyond this campaign with Liverpool calling.

So, we know a little more about the Portuguese coach and why he is on the Reds’ radar, but what exactly is his playing philosophy and how could his Liverpool side take shape?

Key Amorim tactics

Amorim nearly always plays with a back three formation which comprises two extremely athletic and technically strong outside centre-backs balanced by an often more experienced, composed central centre-back.

Ahead of them are two central midfielders, one often tasked with breaking up play with the other more of a ball progressor.

They are flanked by attacking wing-backs who keep width. In attack, Amorim deploys two inverted wingers who play slightly inside behind a dynamic, physical striker who is afforded the freedom to run the channels.

Reports this week coming from Portgual, have suggested that should Amorim make the move to Merseyside, he would look to bring with him three players that have shone this season for Sporting: Ousmane Diomande, Inacio and Morten Hjulmand.

Amorim's Liverpool Set-up

3-4-3

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ousmane Diomande, Inacio Goncalo

Little needs to be said about Alisson Becker. At 31, the Brazilian shot-stopper is in his prime. He is perhaps the most complete goalkeeper in the world currently and certainly one of the best in England right now. Any manager, Amorim included, would be lucky to have him.

The defence is where we see the most change. Two of Sporting’s best performers this campaign, Diomande and Inacio have been heavily linked to the Reds, and they would fit the outside centre-backs of the back three well, a position they have both played for much of this season. Diomande is a 20-year-old Ivorian centre-back who joined the Lisbon giants last summer having impressed in the Portuguese second division on loan from Danish club FC Midtjylland. Diomande, an imposing figure at 6’3”, possesses extraordinary pace, making him a superb recovery defender and a perfect fit for the wide centre-back, although in Ibrahima Konate and even Jarell Quansah, he would face some stiff competition should he make the move to Liverpool.

Inacio, a product of the world-renowned Sporting academy, is not blessed with the same pace, although is by no means slow. Instead, the 22-year-old has superb reading of the game, especially for a defender of his age, and is a real asset in possession due to his ball-playing ability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inacio is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in Europe, ranking in the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe’s top five leagues for passes completed, progressive passes and passes into the final third.

He is also left-footed, which is of huge benefit tactically to Liverpool. This season, Klopp has often preferred Joe Gomez at left back over the more attacking Andy Robertson, as he wants the left back to come inside to form a back three, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to invert into midfield and form a box midfield. Inacio would allow Liverpool to do this, as he is comfortable and experienced at playing on the left of a back three.

Then there is Virgil van Dijk. One of Liverpool’s best purchases in their recent history and a player who, along with Klopp, has transformed the club and brought sustained success. Van Dijk would play a similar role to former Reds defender Sebastian Coates, in steadying the ship; an experienced head at the heart of the back three.

Midfield

Andy Roberton, Alexis Mac Allister, Morten Hjulmand, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Brighton man Alexis Mac Allister has surprised supporters this season with his ability to play as the deepest midfield in more of a deep-lying playmaker role. Equally, Wataru Endo has silenced critics following what many viewed as an underwhelming and insufficient transfer from Stuttgart. However, there is still a need for another option at defensive midfield, someone younger than Endo and more accustomed to the role than Mac Allister.

The other player widely lined with the Reds, Hjulmand, ticks both of those boxes and has seemingly gone up to another level since his move from Serie A side Lecce last summer. The 24-year-old Dane would offer security defensively and in possession and would complement the skillsets of Mac Allister in a well-balanced midfield two.

Although Alexander-Arnold has inverted into midfield more this season, there is no reason that the Englishman wouldn’t make for an elite wing-back under Amorim, with Robertson a good fit for the role on the opposing flank.

Attack

Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah

The enigmatic Darwin Nunez suits what Amorim looks for in a striker in terms of his physicality and athleticism, with fellow Portuguese, Jota, also a good rotation option.

Just behind Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah share similarities with Amorim’s preferred cast at Sporting. Salah is comparable to Spurs academy graduate Marcus Edwards, both left-footed wingers with a low centre of gravity, who possess good close control and explosive pace.

Equally on the other side, Szoboszlai can be likened to Pedro Goncalves, who spent time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, typically an attacking midfielder, with impressive shooting from distance and threat from set pieces, but who has the agility to play a slightly wider role in the channel.

