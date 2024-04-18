Highlights Ruben Amorim's agent has reportedly bought an apartment in Liverpool, with Luis Diaz also one of his clients.

Final stages have now been reached in discussions for Amorim to take over at Anfield this summer.

Sporting CP manager Amorim emerges as a frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will be departing at the end of the season.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield, and journalist Pedro Sepulveda has suggested that his agent has now bought a house in the City ahead of a potential move.

The Reds are facing one of the biggest decisions of their recent history as they look to replace a manager who has won almost everything there is to win at Anfield.

Amorim's Agent Buys House in Liverpool

The Reds in final negotiations

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Amorim's agent has now bought a house in Liverpool where one of his employees is set to live permanently...

"Ruben Amorim's agent bought an apartment in Liverpool. One of his employees will live there permanently. They've Diaz in Liverpool. Liverpool and Amorim are in final negotiations regarding the coach's contract. Sporting doesn't have any name to replace Amorim, yet."

The 39-year-old manager is undoubtedly one of the frontrunners to arrive in the hot seat to replace Klopp this summer, and his representatives appear to be taking the first steps to prepare for a possible move to England. With negotiations reportedly reaching the final stages, the Merseyside outfit could be edging closer to appointing their next manager.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a confidence at Liverpool that they can reach an agreement to bring Amorim to Anfield this summer, with the former Braga boss keen on a switch to the Premier League outfit.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that it will cost Liverpool in the region of £8.5m to prise Amorim away from Sporting - a bargain in comparison to the fee that elite-level players go for in the modern era. The 39-year-old has reached an agreement with the Portuguese club that will allow him to depart for a cut-price fee if a big European club comes knocking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has averaged 2.66 points per game in the Liga Portugal this season.

Liverpool Squad Would Welcome Amorim

Amorim 'positively appreciated' in Liverpool dressing room

Sepulveda has previously reported that Amorim is positively appreciated inside the Liverpool dressing room, and the players would welcome him being appointed as their new manager in the summer. The 39-year-old's exciting and attacking style of play is likely to be of interest to some of the Reds' key stars, with the results Sporting have produced on the pitch speaking for themselves.

Building a bond with the players will be imperative as Amorim looks to implement his complex style at Anfield, if he was to make the move to the Premier League side.

