Highlights Liverpool are exploring other options, not just Ruben Amorim, for their next manager.

Despite heavy links, Amorim is not guaranteed the role according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes may consider multiple candidates to avoid risk in choosing Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but The Athletic journalist David Ornstein believes that he's not necessarily the top option to replace Jurgen Klopp.

It's understood that Liverpool are discussing with Amorim's agent regarding taking over the Merseyside club in the summer, when Klopp will be heading through the exit door. The Sporting coach appears to be one of the top candidates, but he might not be the only one on their shortlist.

Amorim Not a Shoo-in for Liverpool Job

Speaking to CBS Sports on Monday night, The Athletic reporter Ornstein has provided an update on the Amorim to Liverpool situation, claiming that he's not necessarily the top option to enter the hot seat at Anfield...

“Ruben Amorim has been heavily linked with the role. But it’s my understanding that despite being a candidate, he’s not a shoo-in for this job. He’s not necessarily the top option. We’ll have to see how this plays out.”

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will likely want to identify a host of different candidates before making a decision, and putting all their eggs in one basket could be a risk for the Reds. Appointing Amorim would be a risk in itself, with the 39-year-old having no Premier League experience and only a few years of management under his belt.

Ruben Amorim's Primeira Liga record this season compared to Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League Ruben Amorim Jurgen Klopp Matches 28 32 Won 24 21 Drawn 2 8 Lost 2 3 Goals for 83 72 Goals against 27 31 Points-per-game 2.64 2.22 Statistics correct as of 16/04/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that a surprise appointment at Anfield shouldn't be ruled out. Despite Amorim being a top candidate, Liverpool will be doing their due diligence on a host of managers as they prepare for one of their biggest decisions in recent history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has averaged 2.25 points per game during his time as Sporting manager.

Thomas Frank Admired at Liverpool

Brentford boss refuses to rule out exit

Reports have suggested that some of the Liverpool hierarchy, including John W. Henry, are admirers of Brentford manager Thomas Frank and his energetic style of play. Although the Bees are struggling in England's top flight this season, Frank has done an excellent job in establishing Brentford as a Premier League club since his arrival.

Whether the 50-year-old could handle making the step up to managing a club as big as Liverpool remains to be seen, and it would certainly be a risk despite his experience in the league. Frank refused to rule out a departure from the Bees amid links to the Reds, admitting that he's unlikely to remain at his current club for his whole career.

