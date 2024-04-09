Highlights Liverpool close to appointing Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Amorim wants to join the Reds, and a verbal agreement is in place.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested in Amorim, but Liverpool leading the race for his services.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and journalist Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update on the situation, confirming that there's a verbal agreement between the two parties.

When Klopp confirmed that he would be departing at the end of the campaign, Liverpool fans will have been worried about what the future was going to hold at Anfield. The German manager has enjoyed an unbelievable amount of success during his time at the club, so the Reds now have a major decision to make when it comes to their future.

Liverpool Reach Verbal Agreement With Ruben Amorim

The Reds have offered a deal until 2027

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update on the situation regarding Amorim and Liverpool, confirming that there is a verbal agreement for the 39-year-old to move to Anfield. The Sporting boss wants to join the Merseyside club and talks are ongoing between Liverpool and the Portuguese outfit.

Plettenberg also adds that Amorim was on the list of Bayern Munich, while Chelsea have also enquired about bringing him to Stamford Bridge to replace Mauricio Pochettino.