Liverpool are searching for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is their second-choice candidate ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi.

The Reds will be analysing a host of different options to replace the German manager ahead of the 2024/2025 season, with Klopp giving them plenty of time to produce a shortlist after informing the club of his decision earlier in the campaign. Xabi Alonso, Amorim, and De Zerbi are three names heavily linked with the soon-to-be vacant position.

According to The Times, Alonso, Amorim, and De Zerbi are all possible targets for the Merseyside outfit to replace Klopp this summer. Proving an update on the managerial situation, Italian journalist Romano, speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, has confirmed that Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job and he can be considered their second-choice option...

“Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job. I think he is in position number two at this moment from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting. It is difficult to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, especially for special people like Ruben Amorim, but for sure the interest from Liverpool is there. I think Amorim is in position number two, he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi."

Alonso is likely to be the first-choice option for the Reds, with sources confirming to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are preparing an offer to prise him away from Bayer Leverkusen. The Merseyside outfit are set to face some strong competition from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, so it's going to be far from a straightforward appointment at Anfield. As a result, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will need a list of alternative options.

Alonso to Make Decision in April