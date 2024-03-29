Highlights Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager.

Xabi Alonso will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, forcing the Reds to search for alternatives.

Journalist Ryan Taylor is concerned about Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim's suitability.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be departing at the end of the season, and journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested that appointing Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim would be a major roll of the dice.

The Reds were hoping that they could convince Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso to enter the hot seat at Anfield in the summer, but reports have claimed that he will now be staying with the Bundesliga side ahead of the 2024/2025 season. The Merseyside club have a list of alternative targets, but there are questions marks surrounding their suitability to manage a club like Liverpool.

Amorim a 'Major Roll of the Dice'

De Zerbi would be a 'strange fit'

When discussing alternative options to Alonso, journalist Taylor has shared his worries for Liverpool, suggesting that replacing Klopp is going to be a 'monstrous task'. The reliable reporter has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi would be a strange fit, while Amorim would be a major roll of the dice...