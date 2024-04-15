Highlights Pedro Sepulveda claims Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is Liverpool's only candidate.

Liverpool are still searching for a Jurgen Klopp replacement ahead of the summer, and journalist Pedro Sepulveda has claimed that Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is the only name on their shortlist, with the Reds holding talks with the 39-year-old.

The Merseyside outfit are facing one of the biggest decisions in their recent history, as they aim to replace a manager who has brought an unbelievable amount of success to Anfield. Finding a coach capable of replicating Klopp's achievements will be no easy task, but it appears they've identified Amorim as someone who can fill the German manager's shoes.

Liverpool Hold Talks With Ruben Amorim

The Sporting boss the only name on their shortlist

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Amorim is the only name on Liverpool's shortlist as of right now, with talks ongoing between the club and his representatives. The respected reporter believes no other coaches are being considered, despite reports...

"Rúben Amorim is the only name on Liverpool's table to be the next coach, today. All the others are fake news and aim to divert attention from the negotiations taking place with Amorim's agent. Still no contacts with Sporting CP."

This story comes shortly after it was claimed that former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac had emerged as a surprise candidate for the soon-to-be vacant role at Anfield, as per MailOnline. Amorim, who has been labelled an 'outstanding' manager, appears to be the frontrunner for the job.

The Athletic's James Pearce previously claimed that despite reports, Liverpool were yet to offer Amorim the job and terms aren't agreed at this stage. There's no doubt the 39-year-old coach is in the running to take over from Klopp, but it doesn't look like a deal is close to being completed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has lost just two league games with Sporting this season as they aim to win their second league title in 22 years.

Amorim Could Bring Gyokeres to Liverpool

The Swedish striker might cost £86m

HITC has confirmed that Amorim would like to bring some of his current Sporting CP squad to Anfield if he was to make the move to Merseyside. According to the report, Viktor Gyokeres, who has a £86m release clause, is among the names mentioned, but he's unlikely to be the only one.

Reports in Portugal have also claimed that Marcus Edwards could be in a similar situation to Gyokeres as Amorim looks to secure the signatures of players he knows suit his system. Whether the aforementioned duo, or any of the current Sporting squad, would be capable of making the step up to Premier League football remains to be seen, but they will certainly have no trouble helping Amorim implement his style.

