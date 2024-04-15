Highlights Liverpool are in talks to appoint Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The 39-year-old reportedly wants to bring some of his current Sporting squad to Anfield, including Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres could cost £86m - his release clause - and it might be difficult to convince Sporting to accept a penny less.

As it stands, Liverpool are locked in talks with the agent of Amorim as they hope to convince him to enter the hot seat at Anfield ahead of the 2024/2025 season. Klopp announced that he would be heading through the exit door earlier in the campaign, and the Merseyside club now have a major decision to make in the dugout.

Amorim Wants to Bring Gyokeres to Liverpool

He's likely to cost £86m

According to HITC, as part of a move which would see Amorim appointed as Liverpool manager, the 39-year-old coach wants to bring some of his current squad to Merseyside, including former Coventry City striker Gyokeres. The Portuguese manager has a specific style meaning the Reds will undoubtedly need reinforcements, and signing players who are already comfortable in his system could be beneficial.

The Swedish international, who has been described as 'unstoppable', has a release clause of £86m, and considering Sporting only secured his signature at the beginning of the season, there's a good chance they won't be allowing him to depart for a penny less.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Darwin Nunez this season Viktor Gyokeres Darwin Nunez Shots 3.39 4.89 Shots on target 1.60 2.06 Goals 0.82 0.53 Expected goals 0.61 0.72 Assists 0.37 0.38 Statistics correct as of 15/04/2024

Darwin Nunez has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, especially after Liverpool's disappointing defeat at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend, so Amorim might be looking for another option in attack. The Uruguayan is Klopp's most natural centre-forward option in attack, with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota more versatile forwards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 32 goals and assists combined in the Primeira Liga for Sporting CP this season in 27 games.

Liverpool Targeting Jeremie Frimpong

They face competition from Man City

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the sides who are said to be chasing Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who helped his side secure the Bundesliga title at the weekend. Manchester City are also interested in the former Celtic man, with Frimpong coming through their academy as a kid.

Amorim likes to play a system utilising wing-backs, so Frimpong could be a smart addition if the 39-year-old arrives in the hot seat at Anfield. Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley on the right-hand side at the moment, so Frimpong will certainly have to consider whether he's going to receive adequate game time if he makes the move to Merseyside during the summer transfer window.

