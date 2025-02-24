Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's poor run of form in all competitions this season has reportedly seen the club's coaching staff 'losing patience' with him after his dry spell in front of goal continued - with the striker once again failing to score for the Red Devils as their dismal season trudges on.

Hojlund's 15th start in the Premier League over the weekend saw him blank for the 13th time when being named in the starting XI, alongside six substitute appearances in which he has failed to find the net on the big stage after being introduced. For a club of United's stature, that simply isn't good enough - and it means that staff are beginning to wear thin over his lack of output.

Report: Man Utd 'Running out of Patience' Over Rasmus Hojlund

The striker has not found his shooting boots at all this season

The report by Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst states that United's coaching staff are losing patience with Hojlund amid his 'prolonged' goal drought.

Rasmus Hojlund's Man Utd statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 51 12 FA Cup 7 1 League Cup 4 0 Europa League 8 5 Champions League 6 5

Hojlund hasn't scored in 16 games, and one coach in particular was 'scathing' of the youngster's performance against Tottenham Hotspur just over a week ago, as the Red Devils slipped to 15th in the Premier League table.

Hojlund started against Everton over the weekend, but was replaced by 17-year-old attacker Chido Obi-Martin at 2-0 down after just 70 minutes - before United staged a comeback to draw 2-2 in their final ever game at Goodison Park.

There were loud cheers from the away section when Hojlund was hauled off, with the report stating that supporters felt the acclaim was equally for Hojlund's removal as it was for Obi-Martin's introduction - and, having failed to score since December 12, time could be running out for the £72million Dane, who has been labelled as 'overpriced' by Luckhurst earlier this season.

United sources have told the Manchester Evening News that staff are continuing to encourage Hojlund in training sessions, and although Ruben Amorim has not been afraid to show his frustration with his players when they haven't been performing, it's clear that a lack of goals isn't the remedy for United despite his young age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in 22 caps for Manchester United.

The striker has been linked with Leeds United in recent days, and although Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing in those rumours, it hasn't stopped United pressing for a new striker, with Victor Osimhen being linked with a move to Old Trafford to put an end to Hojlund's barren spell in front of goal.

