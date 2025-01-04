Ruben Amorim has hinted at a spectacular January transfer window U-turn at Manchester United this month by admitting the club will be trying to sign players.

The Red Devils splashed in excess of £200m during the summer transfer window to bolster the squad for Erik Ten Hag, only for INEOS to make the decision to sack the Dutch coach in November after he led the team to their worst-ever Premier League start for a second consecutive season.

Portuguese coach Amorim was brought in as his replacement and has looked to switch to a 3-4-3 system since his arrival, but he has struggled to get his ideas across to the team and United have lost each of their last three league games as they prepare to travel to Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Amorim Set for Transfer U-Turn

"We will try to do something"

Previously when questioned about potential business in the January transfer window following the defeat to Newcastle, Amorim revealed that it wouldn't be possible and admitted that unless players were sold first then there would be no new faces.

"We don't have that possibility in January. You know the situation better than I [do]. It's not the case I am not arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing all the team. You know the situation so it's not a point to talk about it."

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony and Victor Lindelof have all reportedly been made available for transfer while the club will also listen to offers for star forward Marcus Rashford as they look to raise funds to move away from issues with PSR regulations.

However, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Anfield, Amorim was was asked about the situation with incomings and performed a U-turn with his answer.

“I will keep that to myself. We will try to do something.”

It's believed that a left wing-back is considered the priority position to strengthen, while Man Utd are also keen on bringing in a new midfielder and a new forward amid with outgoings expected in those positions.