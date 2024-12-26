Manchester United’s struggles hit a new low as they suffered a crushing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves on Premier League Boxing Day. This performance comes just days after their humbling 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, raising serious questions about the team’s form and overall mentality.

The visitors did dominate in the course of possession during first half proceedings, but Vitor Pereira's new-look Wolves stood firm and squandered many of United's attempts at breaking into the final third. It looked to be an even tougher battle for Amorim's men after Bruno Fernandes was sent off with a second yellow just minutes into the second period.

Ultimately, it was a battle they could not overcome, and Matheus Cunha whipped the ball into the back of the net directly from a corner to send the home crowd wild. Wolves later doubled their advantage at the brink of the full-time whistle with a swift counter spearheaded by none other than the Brazilian star.

Many of the side's issues originated from the middle of the park, even prior to Fernandes' dismissal. Manuel Ugarte's defensive austerity can only help so much, and it was his partner for the evening, Kobbie Mainoo, who failed to impress. The 19-year-old's sub-par passing was damaging to the team's performance, and his pressing off the ball has fallen under scrutiny in recent fixtures as well.

In the recent defeat to Bournemouth, Mainoo's lack of intensity became evident when Ugarte was substituted - a decision which caused a midfield collapse. Additionally, during the 2-1 win against Manchester City, Amorim was seen as quite exasperated at the England international's inability to track his man.

As one of the stars of the Manchester United youth academy, Mainoo's future is undoubtedly promising, though he must nonetheless improve his performances if he is to maintain a place in the starting line-up.

Mainoo Struggles Against Wolves

The 19-year-old won just two duels

Only four other players to have stepped foot on Wolves' turf returned a lower rating than Mainoo's 6.5, and only three of those had started from the first minute. He was far from his usual self in midfield, losing possession on a total of 11 occasions - just four of his teammates were less secure of the ball. Furthermore, with a duel success rate of 25% and being dribbled past twice, his off-ball contributions were minimal, and may well have infuriated Amorim.

An aspect of his game which was uncharacteristically poor was his passing - Mainoo completed just 20 of his passes against Wolves (at an accuracy rate of 69%), and failed to connect any of his long balls. He did whip in a threatening cross on one occasion, though this wasn't met by any United player either.

Critics have slammed Mainoo

The Stockport-born man is enduring a worrying slump in form

Fernandes' dismissal will likely be the focal point behind this dismal loss, but Mainoo hasn't escaped his share of criticism. Via Manchester World's player ratings, Rich Fay handed the midfielder a 4/10 rating, citing his lack of technical security as a reason:

"Mainoo can't be accused of a lack of effort but was guilty of giving the ball away too easily on several occasions."

Samuel Luckhurst also gave the player a 4/10 mark, via Manchester Evening News, noting:

Played two passes into touch that were so poor the natives sarcastically cheered them. At a ground where he scored the winner in February, he looked a shadow of that player.

All in all, it was largely a lacklustre display from Mainoo, starkly contrasting with his last visit to the Molineux in February where he netted from an exceptional solo move in the dying embers of the game, stealing all three points.

A lot has changed since at the club, of course, most notably, including the new arrival of Amorim and his fresh tactical style of play. Many have struggled to adapt immediately to the intensity, and so Mainoo would not be alone in his struggles in this regard. However, notwithstanding that, the talented youth graduate was once regarded among the absolute indispensable gems of the squad, but he hasn't yet proven such worth to his new boss.

With Ugarte and Fernandes both set to miss out in the tie with Newcastle at the end of this month, Mainoo may be asked to step up in place. If this were to be the case, he must make use of the opportunity to remind fans of what he is capable of, otherwise he may risk forcing some more bold decisions out of Amorim, which he hasn't previously shied away from.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 26/12/2024