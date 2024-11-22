Ruben Amorim gave a vague response when asked about Alejandro Garnacho's future as a potential wing-back during his first press conference as Manchester United manager, refusing to full out the possibility. The Portuguese head coach officially began his new role during the international break and has already been drilling his 3-4-3 system into the squad.

Footage online showed the likes of Antony being drafted into right wing-back during training, while Mason Mount received praise for his work as the left-sided number 10. This has led to speculation over where the promising Argentine Garnacho would fit, with many assuming it would be on the left flank. However, Amorim's recent comments could cast more doubt on the role the 20-year-old may have in the immediate future.

Related Man United Ace 'Impresses' Ruben Amorim in First Training Session The player is reportedly set to be handed a big role by Ruben Amorim

Amorim Confirms Wing-Back Plans

The 39-year-old explained whether he would use natural wingers or full-backs to start with

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Amorim was specifically asked whether Garnacho would be able to adapt to a new position at left wing-back, while also being quizzed on Marcus Rashford training as a number nine. The 39-year-old stated that every player was keen to play anywhere they could. However, he also emphasized that it would take time to judge whether certain players would be capable of filling in the roles he demands of them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho has never played as a wing-back during his Manchester United career.

In terms of the immediate future, it appears unlikely that Garnacho will feature frequently on the left-hand side, as Amorim revealed to Gary Neville during a sit-down conversation for Sky Sports that he planned on relying on full-backs to move into the wing-back position during his first games. The former Sporting CP boss stated:

"I don't want to say too much, but you have to use both because you have different games. We should start with fullbacks, because to teach a winger to defend is harder. "But we don't have much. So if we are playing Dalot all the time, Mazraoui all the time, Malacia who's returning, Shaw cannot do it at the moment. We have to adapt some players. This is also the hard part."

He went on to add some of his players will have to adapt, but claimed that the squad will be so desperate to play, that they would even be willing to go in goal: “We will adapt some players because we don't have the right profile,” he said.

“This team was built for a different system. Everybody wants to play now. If they have an opportunity to play as a goalkeeper they will play in the moment. In the future, they will see. But they are open to change some positions.”

Garnacho has been one of the standout performers for a poor United side this season. Despite some lacking with his end product at times, he has still managed 10 goal contributions in 17 games this term.

Related Ipswich v Man Utd Predicted Starting Lineups for Premier League Match as Amorim Update Drops Ipswich Town and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Portman Road on Sunday afternoon.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 22/11/2024