Although it is still the earliest of days in the Ruben Amorin era at Manchester United, one key issue has already become a major problem. Indeed, the club have struggled to defend set-pieces.

So much so, in fact, that they have conceded two 'Olimpico' goals - when an opposition player scores directly from a corner - in the space of seven days, with Son Heung-min and Matheus Cunha both netting vs the Red Devils for Tottenham and Wolves respectively.

Amorim's men also conceded two set-piece goals in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, as well as in other recent games vs Manchester City and Bournemouth. As such, fans have been left pretty upset with new set-piece coach Carlos Fernandes.

Following Cunha's goal in the defeat at Wolves, many supporters made it clear they wanted Amorim's staff member gone. One called the current state of affairs 'utterly embarrassing' and another added: 'This Carlos Fernandes you brought with you from Sporting is doing a terrible job.'

Amid all the criticism, Amorim has addressed the club's shortcomings, refusing to get too down about it. He recently told the press that they 'cannot cry about' the situation, saying:

"You can see that every corner nowadays is an opportunity. Sometimes you forget the small guys and the talented guys and you put 11 guys on corners or to free-kicks. If you can do everything inside the box. But that is the rules and we cannot cry about it. We have to do the same thing and we have to focus on doing the same thing to the opponent. So that is my goal at the moment."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Wolves (15) and Southampton (11) have conceded more set-piece goals than Man United (10) in the Premier League this season.

He was then asked if he needed some bigger players, but Amorim with firm with his response saying it's simply up for him and his players to improve from set-pieces. He replied: "No. What I am saying is if set-pieces is becoming so important, you can do everything. We have to learn it and we have to do the same thing even with the small guys. We just have to copy and do the same thing without trying to change the rules. We have to use the rules to score also the [same] goals at set-pieces."

While it's commendable that Amorim does not want to look to the transfer market to solve his issues, and that he wants to work on an internal solution to the problem, Man United fans will soon lose patience if things don't improve. The Red Devils face Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their next three games.

Stats via WhoScored - correct as of 30/12/24