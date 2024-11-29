Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made a drastic change to his coaching staff in order to help his squad get to grips with his tactics in a more timely fashion. The Portuguese coach picked up his first win at the club as the Red Devils avoided disappointment in a 3-2 victory over Bodo/Glimt during Amorim's Old Trafford bow.

While the arrival of the 39-year-old has led to some promising signs, it is clear that certain players are struggling to adapt to his system, with United having operated in a 4-2-3-1 in recent years as opposed to the now preferred 3-4-3. This has reportedly led to Amorim making a bold decision regarding his coaches that will see a completely different focus on their roles.

Amorim Introduces 'Specialised Coaches' For Key Departments

The United first-team will now have dedicated coaches for defence, midfield and attack

According to a report from the Telegraph, Amorim has decided to split his coaching staff into specialised areas to help players learn his system more quickly. The coaches will now work directly with defenders, midfielders, and attackers depending on where they have been assigned.

In total, the former Sporting CP manager is believed to have brought new members of backroom staff with him to England, while three from the previous regime, including former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, remained at the club following Erik ten Hag's sacking.

The news comes at the same time as it was revealed that Amorim has decided against showing his players video footage of how he wants them to set up moving forward, as he believes that they will not be able to concentrate for any longer than 10 minutes. Instead, the new manager is set to walk through his tactics with his players on the pitch slowly, while implementing short snippets of video to help highlight what to do during certain individual moments.

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, Amorim highlighted that his side needed to improve on keeping possession for longer periods of time and that they needed to become more intense with their tracking back during defensive transitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United were accurate with 83% of their passes in the final third against Bodo/Glimt.

