Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, but Guillem Balague has said he's now hearing something different, suggesting that the young coach could wait for Manchester City, while the Red Devils have also approached Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that United have made a breakthrough with Amorim and the Sporting boss has made a verbal agreement to make the move to England. Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth have been driving the move, with negotiations ongoing between the two clubs regarding a compensation fee.

Late on Monday evening, journalist Balague has suggested that Amorim could still decide to wait for Manchester City if Pep Guardiola decides to leave at the end of the season. The reporter confirms United are pushing for a deal to happen, but they've also approached Fulham manager Silva...

"I hear from Portugal a new possibility. Ruben Amorim might decide to wait for City if Pep leaves. But United pushing for a deal And Marco Silva has also been approached by Manchester United."

The possibility of joining Man City certainly wouldn't be guaranteed with Guardiola still in the position. As a result, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Amorim take the United job with the Red Devils pushing to bring him in as a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag was relieved of his duties on Monday after a disappointing start to the season. The Dutch manager appeared close to being given the boot at the end of the 2023/2024 campaign, but INEOS opted to give him another opportunity to show what he can do. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't to be, and as United sit in the bottom half of the Premier League, they are now preparing for life under a new manager.

If Amorim was to arrive, it would be a huge step up for the manager as he currently plies his trade in Portugal. The young coach plays exciting and expansive football which will undoubtedly bring entertainment to the supporters at Old Trafford at least.