Manchester United are hoping to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, but the Portuguese club are making fresh demands which could delay the process.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sporting confirmed that the Red Devils had expressed an interest in activating the release clause of Amorim. The young coach managed Sporting later that evening, with United still needing to solve one or two issues with the Portuguese club before they can secure Amorim's signature.

As per A Bola, as well as the €10m (£8.3m) that United need to pay to release Amorim from his contract, Sporting are now demanding €5m (£4.15m) to allow Amorim's assistants to depart. On top of that, contractually, Sporting have 30 days to release Amorim after his clause has been activated, so they could force United to pay an extra few million in order for them to allow him to depart earlier.

It's understood that the Red Devils are hoping to have Amorim in the dugout to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, but it's going to cost them.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth are playing a key role in the pursuit of Amorim. Sir Dave Brailsford also met the Portuguese coach last week for face-to-face talks, while Amorim is open to leaving Sporting for the right opportunity.

United face Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Ruud van Nistelrooy to take charge for the evening. The demands of Sporting could see a lengthy delay in United getting a new manager, but he's clearly been identified as a top target and may have to remain patient to secure his signature.

Sporting face Nacional on Tuesday night, with Amorim still in charge, and the Portuguese giants secured a 3-1 victory at home. Amorim spoke to the media after the match with questions inevitably asked about his future and whether he could be on his way to England, but he wasn't willing to give much away.