Manchester United are locked in talks to bring Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford, but the Sporting CP manager has arrived at the Portuguese club's training ground as normal today.

Some reports had suggested that Amorim would be flying to England on Wednesday, just a day after he managed Sporting against Nacional. Despite United's interest in Amorim, a deal is yet to be concluded as the two clubs continue to discuss compensation. There's a chance Amorim could be forced to see out a month-long notice period, meaning he's unlikely to be flying to England until the end of November.

Now, a report from Record in Portugal has provided footage of Amorim arriving at the Sporting CP training ground as normal, despite reports that he could be jetting off to Manchester today. Although the interest from United appears to be genuine, there's still no guarantee he will be in charge.

United will have to decide whether they are willing to wait for Amorim to become their manager or go elsewhere, while they could also cough up some extra cash to convince Sporting to allow him to leave before his notice period ends. Amorim has already verbally agreed to join the Manchester outfit and is willing to leave Sporting during the middle of the season, despite conflicting reports.

Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday after a disappointing result away to West Ham United on Sunday. INEOS acted fast to make a decision, which will undoubtedly impress United supporters. Some fans may have wanted ten Hag to stick around, but if INEOS are wasting no time in finding a replacement, then it's certainly a good sign.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge of United's game against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, and there's still a chance he will remain in the dugout for their clash with Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. The Dutch coach worked alongside ten Hag during his time at the club, so it will be interesting to see whether there are any major tactical or personnel changes with Van Nistelrooy in charge.