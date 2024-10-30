Reports recently suggested that some of Manchester United's officials were currently in Portugal to thrash out a deal to bring Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford, but ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has now claimed that Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth, and Jason Wilcox are not in Lisbon as it stands.

Sporting CP boss Amorim has been identified as a top target by United chiefs as they aim to find a replacement for Erik ten Hag. GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that there has been a breakthrough as the young coach has verbally agreed to join the club.

Recent reports had claimed that both Berrada and Ashworth have flown to Portugal in order to finalise negotiations for Amorim. However, Ogden has suggested that he's hearing something different, with Wilcox, Berrada, and Ashworth not currently in Lisbon. Despite that, the respected journalist eases potential concerns of United supporters, claiming that discussions are ongoing and there are currently no unexpected issues...

"Berrada, Ashworth and Wilcox are not in Lisbon to negotiate with Sporting over Amorim, but discussions ongoing. No unexpected issues, just a game of patience until a deal gets done."

It appears that all that remains is for United and Sporting to come to a conclusion on compensation. United are happy to pay his release clause, but they might be forced to pay more in order to bring him to Old Trafford before his 30-day notice period. If the Red Devils want him in place for their game against Chelsea, then they will need a breakthrough in negotiations with Sporting.

If United are unable to come to a deal with Sporting, then Amorim may not be able to take charge of the Manchester outfit until his 30-day period ends, which could see him manage against Everton at the beginning of December. As it stands, Ruud Van Nistelrooy will be in charge for their game against Leicester City, with United facing them in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. It remains to be seen whether the Dutch coach will remain in the dugout for Chelsea at the weekend.