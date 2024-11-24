Manchester United star, Casemiro, has been accused of being "too slow" in his side's Premier League clash with Ipswich Town by Mark Goldbridge.

It follows after reports earlier last week claimed that newly-appointed Ruben Amorim was startled by the lack of intensity shown by a number of players during his rigorous training sessions. As per The Sun, the boss was reportedly "constantly having to tell the players to pick up the pace", which implies a major gap between the United squad's current state and where Amorim aspires for it to be. As such, intensity may be a key differentiating factor in the disparity between individuals, and those that are not up to standard in this regard may inevitably be cut out.

With that in mind, Casemiro may have to work on this aspect of his game, if he hopes to see a future at Old Trafford.

Casemiro Slammed for a Lack of Intensity Against Ipswich Town

The Brazilian may not be suited to Amorim's style of play

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Goldbridge did not hold back in his criticism of Casemiro:

As can be seen by Sporting's exceptional performances in Portugal and in Europe, Amorim’s pressing-oriented system is proven to thrive. However, it undoubtedly requires a high level of intensity from each individual both on the ball and off it, which explains the focus on pace in Manchester United's new training regime. Intensity is something the Red Devils have generally struggled to grasp in recent times, though, and it poses a complicated problem for Amorim to solve, which isn't helped by the presence of players like Casemiro.

Casemiro's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 10 Goals 1 Pass completion 82.9% Aerials won per game 1.6 Tackles per game 3.1 WhoScored Rating 6.82

The match against Ipswich only further amplified concerns about whether the 32-year-old can adapt to Amorim’s high-intensity football. Known for his defensive acumen and extensive experience, and boasting five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Casemiro naturally brings a commanding presence to United's dressing room. However, questions about his pace and athleticism have grown louder as age begins to take its toll.

With 18 months remaining on his contract, Casemiro's days at Old Trafford may well be numbered, and previous reports from Fichajes suggest that Amorim has already told the player to look for a new club. Furthermore, following Manuel Ugarte's introduction to the team last summer, a player who had previously worked with the new boss, Casemiro's once-guaranteed spot in the United starting line-up may be far from guaranteed at the very least.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024