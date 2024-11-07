Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim faces pressure to get the best out of one Manchester United player following poor performance against PAOK.

Ruud van Nistelrooy continued his unbeaten run as interim Manchester United manager with a 2-0 victory against PAOK in the Europa League. Ivorian winger Amad Diallo stole the show, returning to the starting line-up for the first time in seven games and scoring both goals, much to the delight of United fans who praised his impactful performance.

Several other Red Devils also turned in impressive displays. Andre Onana was impervious in goal, standing firm against PAOK's attempts, while Casemiro maintained his recent resurgence with a commanding all-round performance in midfield. However, not everyone in a red shirt had a night to remember.

Van Nistelrooy opted to stick with Rasmus Hojlund up front, giving the Danish striker his first back-to-back starts of the season. With United reportedly eyeing in-form Viktor Gyokeres since the announcement of Ruben Amorim’s impending arrival as manager, Hojlund’s performance on Thursday may have intensified the scrutiny on him, giving his soon-to-be manager something to consider when he officially takes charge on November 11th.

Hojlund Struggles vs PAOK

The striker had just one shot all game

Ahead of the game, Van Nistelrooy was asked about his side's links to Gyokeres and how this could affect his current number nine. In response, the interim coach showed his support for the 21-year-old and gave him some important advice ahead of Thursday's fixture:

"My advice? Stay calm and believe in himself, believes in his qualities. Like I do and his team-mates do. He knows he's young and he's promising and the daily work he puts in will pay off in the end. Not only for him but his team-mates. And I'm confident in that. I mean, most goals are scored in the penalty area, it's where we want to get our players as much as we can, but it depends on the games. "When it's needed, to hold up play and get players into the third-man position and play on from there, he does a brilliant job [with that] as well. And, of course, he is a guy who can change a game in a second, like with the penalty moment [against Chelsea]. We just need one or two in the box, and you can be him but it can be the others as well, so that's a threat we always have."

However, it appears the Dutchman's words fell on deaf ears, as Hojlund was largely anonymous against the Greek giants. He managed just a single shot on goal and missed one key chance. Across his 89 minutes of action, the former Atalanta man attempted just six passes, completing four of them at a 67% completion rate.

Furthermore, Hojlund lost possession on seven occasions, won just 20% of his ground duels, and was caught offside as many times as he had shots. While he could walk off happy with the result his team managed, it was hardly the first impression he would have wanted to make, with his new manager likely watching on from Portugal.

Despite the poor performance, Hojlund was backed by sections of the United fanbase online, who were quick to point out that it wasn't all his fault. Many challenged Amorim to find a way to get the Dane more involved in games when he takes over, with one saying, "Amorim really needs to find a way to get Hojlund involved more in matches because our striker touches the ball about five times a game."

A second fan added, "How do we get Hojlund into a game of football… honestly, it baffles me." However, others were less forgiving of the forward, with one stating, "People think Hojlund will be the next Gyökeres because he's 6'4". Honestly worrying how much of his game is seriously lacking."

Hojlund vs Gyokeres' Stats since 2023/24

Hojlund has struggled for goals since joining Old Trafford

The links to Gyokeres come after he and Hojlund have experienced contrasting fortunes since securing big-money moves in the summer of 2023. The Danish international completed a £72 million move to Manchester United on an £85,000-per-week deal, while Gyokeres joined Ruben Amorim's Sporting for £20.5 million from Coventry.

Hojlund struggled to find his footing in English football, waiting until December 26 to score his first Premier League goal. Although he followed up with a hot streak, injuries led to inconsistency in front of goal, a pattern that has ultimately plagued his Manchester United career so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund had scored five goals in the Champions League before he had found the net domestically.

As for his counterpart, Gyokeres became one of the highest scorers in all of Europe and has continued his lethal form. In total, the Swede has managed 66 goals in 67 games for the Portuguese giants. Whether the solution for United is to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford or to adopt a system that better serves Hojlund by creating more chances, fans will be hoping Amorim can provide the answer to unlock greater success in the final third.

Hojlund vs Gyokeres Stats Since 2023/24 Season Stats Hojlund Gyokeres Games 53 67 Goals 18 66 Assists 2 19 Injuries 5 0

