Ruben Amorim has talked up Noussair Mazraoui's importance ahead of Manchester United's clash with Arsenal on Wednesday (December 4). The Moroccan defender arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer for an initial fee of £12.8 million.

That price has been a bargain for the Red Devils as Mazraoui, 27, has quickly adapted to Premier League football and displayed incredible versatility. At the start of the season, he was used as a right-back, left-back, and number 10 under Erik ten Hag before Amorim replaced the Dutchman in October.

Depsite being one of the best right-backs in the league, Mazraoui has moved into a right centre-back role under Amorim in the Portuguese coach's newly implemented 3-4-3 formation, and the 31-cap Morocco international hasn't put a foot wrong. He's expected to be crucial for United in their encounter with the second-placed Gunners at the Emirates.

Amorim expects the ex-Bayern man to be vital for the Red Devils for years to come and dubbed him 'the future' of the team. He said:

"He’s a top player, because he understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one on one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team. When you think about him you think like we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. They understand the game, so Nous, I’m really happy with him."

Mazraoui struggled for game time at Bayern as the Bavarians preferred Sacha Boey and Konrad Laimer to the Moroccan. United are thrilled with his signing heading into their game against Arsenal, which is undoubtedly Amorim's toughest test yet.

The Red Devils have won two and drawn one of their three games across competitions under Amorim thus far. They thrashed Everton 4-0 on the weekend in the former Sporting CP coach's first Premier League home game.

Mazraoui played in all three of Amorim's opening games as new head coach and provided an assist in a 3-2 comeback win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League. He won the club's Player of the Month award for November ahead of the trip to the Emirates.