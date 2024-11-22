Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim's estimated net worth is £13m.

Already, he is one of the most expensive football managers in history.

He is the fourth highest-paid manager in the Premier League with an annual salary of £6.5m.

Ruben Amorim is one of the hottest names in football coaching today as Manchester United's head coach, having built a solid reputation with his work with Braga, then Sporting Lisbon, who he guided to a 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League.

He has been nicknamed the poet by Cristiano Ronaldo for the way he addresses his players and the media. But he also has an acquired lifestyle that his career has enabled him to have, having had a successful playing career. He won the Portuguese title three times with Benfica, as well as earning 14 caps with the national team, before embarking on a coaching career aged only 33.

It will not come as any surprise that one of Amorim's coaching idols is Jose Mourinho, who has had a hugely successful career and is estimated to have a net worth just shy of £100m. Yet Amorim's rise as a head coach is probably more mercurial than his hero, rising to one of the most well-sought-after football jobs in the world after only six years as a coach. His yearly salary and net worth have grown with that rise.

Net Worth

Amorim is estimated to have a net worth of around £13m. In the scheme of things at the highest level of football, that is of course somewhat lower than, say, the net worth of Lionel Messi, which is rumoured to be in the region of $600m.

Of course, Messi is one of the finest footballers ever, playing at a time when the game has never had such salaries and commercial endorsements. Although a sought-after coach, some of Amorim's net worth would have no doubt been generated by his salary as a player, particularly with Braga and Benfica, at a time when the latter were regular title winners, competing in European competitions - Amorim was in the Benfica midfield when they lost the 2014 Europa League Final on penalties to Unai Emery's Sevilla.

Amorim was in demand at an early stage in his coaching career, which certainly helped add to his net worth. This journey was very much gaining traction when he was promoted from being the coach of Braga's B side to the first side, which in 2020 saw them beat Porto in the Portuguese League Final with a goal in injury time. Sporting Lisbon had been taking notes, swiftly making an offer for his services and paying highly for them.

Sporting ended up paying £8.4m for Amorim's services in 2020, despite the fact he didn't yet have a UEFA Pro License. The club was ridiculed by some for taking such a gamble, as at the time, it made Amorim one of the most expensive managers in football history, despite at the time only having coached for just two years. Of course, just four years later, Manchester United paid more than £9m to bring him to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim Record Managerial in Portugal Games played 248 Games won 178 Games drawn 34 Games lost 36 Winning percentage 72% Honours won 2x First League, 3x League Cup

Man Utd Salary

He is one of the highest-paid managers in the world

Amorim's move to England to manage Manchester United catapulted him into the top 15 highest-paid managers in world football. His annual take home at Old Trafford is believed to be £6.5m. Pep Guardiola is reported to be at the top of that list with an annual salary of £20m, with Amorim believed to be in twelfth place, ahead of Xabi Alonso of Leverkusen, Simone Inzaghi of Inter and Thomas Tuchel of England, with an annual wage in England of £6.5m.

That figure would most likely be Amorim's basic salary and he no doubt has a variety of bonuses that could be earned if he were to hit certain milestones, with perhaps the most obvious being to get Manchester United lifting silverware and once again finish in the top four and to qualify for the Champions League.

The Highest-Paid Managers in World Football (2024) Position Manager Club Yearly wage 1. Pep Guardiola Manchester City £20m 2. Mikel Arteta Arsenal £15m* 3. Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid £10.1m 4. Charles Ancelotti Real Madrid £9.6m 5. Jose Mourinho Fenerbahce £8.9m 6. Jorge Jesus Al Hilal £8.4m 7. Unai Emery Aston Villa £8m 8. Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain £7.5m 9. Arne Slot Liverpool £6.8m 10. Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich £6.7m 11. Steven Gerrard The Ettifaq £6.5m 12. Ruben Amorim Manchester United £6.5m 13. Thomas Tuchel England £6m 14. Simone Inzaghi Inter Milan £5.5m 15. Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen £5.1m

These wages are slightly less than former United head coach Erik ten Hag, who was rumoured to be on £6.75m. Yet in the scheme of things, they do rank highly among the salaries of all Premier League managers, with Amorim behind only Aston Villa's Unai Emery (£8m), Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (£13m), and of course Guardiola (£20).

Every Premier League manager's salary Rank Manager Club Yearly wage 1. Pep Guardiola Manchester City £20 million 2. Mikel Arteta Arsenal £13 million 3. Unai Emery Aston Villa £8 million 4. Ruben Amorim Manchester United £6.5 million 5. Arne Slot Liverpool £6.2 million 6. Sean Dyche Everton £5 million 7. Ange Postecoglou Tottenham £5 million 8. Thomas Frank Brentford £4.5 million 9. Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace £4.5 million 10. Enzo Maresca Chelsea £4.2 million 11. Marco Silva Fulham £4 million 12. Eddie Howe Newcastle £4 million 13. Julen Lopetegui West Ham £3.4 million 14. Kieran McKenna Ipswich £3 million 15. Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest £2 million 16. Gary O'Neil Wolverhampton Wanderers £1.5 million 17. Andoni Iraola Bournemouth £1 million N/A Fabian Hurzeler Brighton & Hove Albion N/A N/A Steve Cooper Leicester City N/A N/A Russell Martin Southampton N/A

The fourth position he holds among Premier League clubs does have a certain ring to it for Manchester United fans. How they will wish their new coach can guide them to a similar league position. Although beyond that, they and he will have loftier ambitions, like winning the Premier League and competing for the Champions League, milestones that certainly won't do his future net worth any harm.

Other Endorsements and Interests

Amorim is not a man of financial interests outside of his role

Given Amorim's focused nature when it comes to coaching, he has no known other business ventures or brand partnerships and certainly no social media presence. Represented by Nomi Sports, a Swiss agency whose most high-profile individual is probably Liverpool's Luis Diaz, Amorim is all in on coaching and seemingly nothing else other than his family, which he has been at pains to keep private.

What is known is that his wife is an interior designer and has gone into business with the wife of former Newcastle midfielder Hugo Viana, with their clientele rumoured to include former Portugal striker Nuno Gomes.

While he did travel on a private jet while travelling to Manchester, this was more out of necessity and no doubt arranged by his new employers. What it did do was show, if necessary, the level of scrutiny he is under, with it reported that 11,000 people used the Flight Radar app to track the progress of his flight, such is the interest in his career at Old Trafford.

United seem to have signed a very grounded personality in Amorim. Many Premier League footballers have a soft spot for luxury cars, yet for Amorim, such a status symbol seems to hold no interest. Former colleagues say he's quite happy driving a smart car rather than a Ferrari.

Such frugal characteristics will come in very handy for Amorim in Manchester, where INEOS have tasked the club head coach with working with a reduced budget when compared to ten Hag. He will also need to do this for several transfer windows. Both Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount were previously very good players. Can Amorim breathe new life into them? If he can do that and bring Manchester United back as a challenger for the Premier League title, then Ruben Amiron's star will rise further, no doubt along with his salary.

