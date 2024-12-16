Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is being praised for the way he suggested that fans should be careful with derby match winner Amad as he continues to develop under the stewardship of the former Sporting CP boss and his entourage.

Recognised as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, Amad’s name was adorned across the back of national newspapers today as he single-handedly led the Old Trafford outfit to their first derby away win since March 2021 on Sunday afternoon in a 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Amorim, 39, made the brave call of dropping both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his side’s matchday squad against Pep Guardiola and his men but he, once again, reaped the benefits of putting his faith in Amad’s talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad is the second-youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner against the reigning Premier League champions (22 years and 157 days old).

In what could be considered a bland all-Manchester affair until the final moments, it was Amad who provided the travelling contingent with something to sing and shout about.

For the Red Devils’ first of the affair, the youngster received the ball in the box and, with a sly bit of trickery, drew a foul from Matheus Nunes. Skipper Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting penalty, but Amad was the sole architect behind their equaliser.

Brilliantly steering in his side’s 90th-minute winner as the travelling fans were sent into raptures, Amad’s dink over Ederson and tidy finish was the epitome of what he’s able to do: grab the game by the scruff of the neck and win it.

And while Manchester United supporters are basking in the victory – one which was largely inspired by the glittering 22-year-old – Amorim has adopted a similar approach to his predecessor by playing down the excitement.

“Amad, of course, is in a great moment," he said before adding, "But I will say it again, Erik [ten Hag] bring Amad to the first team and Ruud [van Nistelrooy] did a good job and we continue with a good moment of Amad.

Amorim continued to give conservative praise to the former Atalanta man, who has plenty more to give in a Red Devils strip. The 39-year-old has implored fans to not make the same mistake seen with previous young prospects by piling on the pressure.

“And Amad did a great job. But now, let’s be careful with Amad, don’t do the same mistakes that we did in the past with the younger guys. And let’s push him down a little bit. Praise him but the next game is a new story so he must continue to work hard.”

Pleased with their chief's comments in his post-match interview, Manchester United fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud his professionalism. One said: "This is such a refreshing perspective from Amorim.", while another wrote: "We've got a gem for a coach." A third supporter wrote: "I'm not gonna lie, I REALLY like this guy. He's impressive to listen to."

Since the campaign got underway, it’s difficult to pinpoint a more important player than Amad. Willing to play a multitude of positions, all to a very high standard, the kid from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast has a bright future under the new Old Trafford regime.