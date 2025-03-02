Manchester United fans cheered when Ruben Amorim opted to substitute Rasmus Hojlund against Fulham in the FA Cup, according to Samuel Luckhurst.

Hojlund is going through a tricky spell at Old Trafford, failing to score in his previous 18 games. The Danish forward isn't entirely at fault for his lack of goals considering United are struggling to create too many chances, but not hitting the back of the net in 18 games is a major worry for supporters.

Luckhurst, reporting on X, has claimed that Hojlund's substitution against Fulham was met with a series of cheers from supporters, while he was also getting stick from fans for his 'standoffish style'. It's certainly a worrying situation with fans clearly frustrated with Hojlund's performances, especially as it's not the first time they've cheered him being substituted.

His performance against Ipswich Town also left a lot to be desired. Considering United invested a hefty amount of money in securing his signature, it's up to Ruben Amorim to get a tune out of him and fast. Creating more chances and getting Hojlund into the areas he can be dangerous would be a start, but there's no doubt he's had opportunities to find the back of the net during his 18-game goalless run.

The supporters' reaction to Hojlund being substituted once again won't help the striker's confidence, but they are understandably frustrated with his lack of contribution. The Danish forward is going through a tricky period and will need the fans on side, but something is going to have to give on the pitch.

Due to United's lack of options in attack, it's difficult for Amorim to take him out of the team and give Hojlund a spell out of the limelight. Their January transfer dealings didn't help, allowing Antony and Marcus Rashford to depart without bringing in any replacements.

It will be interesting to see what United do in the summer transfer window having been linked to a host of new strikers. Hojlund will undoubtedly be on trial between now and the end of the season to cement the number nine spot.

