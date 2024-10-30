Manchester United are close to appointing Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as the club's new manager, with the Portuguese coach ready to get rid of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Antony in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to the new season, are currently sitting in 14th in the Premier League, and thus opted to part company with Erik ten Hag earlier this week. The Old Trafford hierarchy have moved quickly to secure a replacement, with a deal to appoint Amorim said to be 'close' to being finalised.

It's understood that the 39-year-old has already held talks with United executives over transfer plans for this winter, and is set to enact a mass exodus of players in the current squad who he views as surplus to requirements.

Amorim Ready to 'Axe' Casemiro, Antony, Lindelof and Eriksen

Incoming coach has replacements in mind

After years of turbulence, United are looking to re-build their squad, and ultimately construct a long-term project that will see them return to competing for football's biggest prizes. The north-west outfit have identified Amorim as the man to oversee this project, and it appears the Lisbon-born man could begin his squad overhaul as early as this January.

According to TeamTalk, Amorim has already notified the United board that there are four players that 'don't interest him' and that he's ready to sanction the sales of in January. These four squad members are Eriksen, Lindelof, Casemiro and Antony, all of whom aren't part of the new head coach's plans.

Eriksen and Linedlof's contracts expire at the end of this season, and it's understood that Amorim has no intention of offering them extensions, and is eager to fast-forward their departures by six months. The former has played a prominent role in United's team in recent weeks, but is entering the latter stages of his career, while the latter is yet to start a league game this campaign and is distinctly behind the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, Casemiro and Antony, who cost the club a combined £156 million in transfer fees, are earning £350,000 per week and £200,000 per week respectively. It's said that the United board are in agreement with Amorim that the pair of Brazilians need to leave the club, as their performances do not reflect their hefty wages.

Amorim's January Sales Shortlist Player Transfer Fee Paid by United Weekly Wage Market Value Christain Eriksen Free £150,000 £6.7m Victor Lindelof £31m £120,000 £12.56m Casemiro £70m £350,000 £12.56m Antony £86m £200,000 £16.74m

Amorim has reportedly got three current Sporting players in mind to replace the £187m quartet. Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves have all been highlighted as potential incomings once the manager is settled at Old Trafford.

All reported wages via Capology and all market values via TransferMarkt - correct as of 30/10/2024