Ruben Amorim is 'ready to do anything' to bring Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester United and has identified the Swede as one of his main targets for 2025.

United are reportedly keen to step up their interest in the 26-year-old striker soon, as they sense Barcelona's growing admiration for the striker ahead of the new year.

According to Spanish media outlet Nacional, Amorim has promised Gyokeres that he will fulfil his dream of playing Champions League football at Old Trafford and qualify for the prestigious European competition this season.

The Portuguese tactician is said to have the upper hand over Barcelona in the race for Gyokeres' signature, having enjoyed a good relationship with the "unbelievable" Swede during his time at Sporting Lisbon.

Talks over Gyokeres' future are expected to intensify as the January transfer window approaches, with several clubs now weighing up their chances in the race to sign the in-form 26-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gyokeres has scored 25 goals and laid on four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

The Sweden international has enjoyed an impressive 18 months in Portugal under Amorim, scoring 43 goals in his debut season with Sporting and winning the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award.

Gyokere's contributions were key to Sporting's second league title under Amorim last season, as well as their return to the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Amorim has previously promised not to raid his former Sporting squad in January, meaning that any deal for Gyokeres could be done at the end of the season.

Sporting will be in a strong negotiating position in 2025, with Gyokeres' contract running until June 2028, and could reportedly demand a fee in the region of £63m.

United are also thought to be prioritising a new left-back in 2025, with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez on their radar, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 13.0 Expected assisted goals 2.6 Minutes played 1,064

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-12-24.