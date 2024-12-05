Manchester United youth coaches already have a huge talent to look forward to in their ranks, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Italian journalist stating that the Red Devils 'really trust' youngster Chido Obi-Martin after his summer move from Arsenal.

The Denmark-born star's exploits already at such a young age are incredible. With his 17th birthday being just six days ago, Obi-Martin has 29 caps for Denmark's youth sides, scoring 17 goals in the process, alongside two caps for England's under-16 side, though he failed to bag for the Young Lions.

Man Utd 'Really Trust' Chido Obi-Martin

The youngster has shown his talent at Arsenal and that is expected to continue

Speaking on his YouTube, Romano stated that United 'really trust' Obi-Martin to further his development in the right manner at the club, having made the move over the autumn months. He said:

"On Manchester United, remember what I told you in the past few days. Also, Chido Obi Martin, who turned 17 last week, signed his first professional contract at Manchester United. "He joined in December from Arsenal, now turning 17 with his first pro contract at Manchester United - another talent that they really, really trust."

Obi Martin only joined Arsenal back in 2022 as a 14-year-old after moving to England in his childhood - and he progressed well through the ranks, cementing himself as a top young goalscorer at Hale End, following in the footsteps of Eddie Nketiah and the like.

He was promoted to the under-18 side in north London at the age of just 15, scoring a hat-trick in his first start for the team, and that saw him called up to the under-21 side at the age of just 15.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chido Obi-Martin has 37 goals in just 25 appearances in the under-18 Premier League.

Obi-Martin then joined Mikel Arteta's men for first-team training before his 16th birthday, and scored 10 goals as Arsenal beat Liverpool under-16's to earn world interest - but having excelled in the capital, Obi Martin stunningly announced his departure from the Gunners at the end of July.

That coincided with media reports that United had been linked, and he moved to Carrington at the end of September - scoring a hat-trick in his first start for the club's under-18 side, before following that up with an assist against Leeds United and a goal apiece in wins over Everton and Stoke City.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-12-24.