Key Takeaways Ruben Amorim has officially been announced as the new Manchester United head coach.

He played for Benfica and Braga against English clubs in European competitions.

Amorim proved to be a tricky opponent for English sides as a player, beating Liverpool, Spurs and Everton.

Ruben Amorim has been officially announced as the new Manchester United head coach. He has enjoyed a successful career as a coach so far, winning two Primeira Liga and Taca da Liga titles for Sporting CP. The first of the league titles was in 2020/21 and was the Lions' first league trophy in 19 years.

The 39-year-old also won multiple accolades as a player. He won the Portuguese league title three times while at Benfica, along with five Taca da Liga victories. He played in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League on many occasions, including matches against English clubs. In fact, during his 13-year playing career, Amorim played against four English teams in European competitions, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and United. With the Portuguese manager set to take charge of the Red Devils, here is a closer look at his record as a player when taking on Premier League sides.

Ruben Amorim Record Against English Clubs As A Player Match Date Competition Benfica 5-0 Everton 22nd October 2009 UEFA Europa League Everton 0-2 Benfica 5th November 2009 UEFA Europa League Benfica 2-1 Liverpool 1st April 2010 UEFA Europa League Liverpool 4-1 Benfica 8th April 2010 UEFA Europa League Benfica 1-1 Manchester United 14th September 2011 UEFA Champions League Manchester United 2-2 Benfica 22nd November 2011 UEFA Champions League Manchester United 3-2 Braga 23rd October 2012 UEFA Champions League Braga 1-3 Manchester United 7th November 2012 UEFA Champions League Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Benfica 13th March 2014 UEFA Europa League Benfica 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur 20th March 2014 UEFA Europa League

Manchester United

Benfica 1-1 Manchester United - 14th September 2011

United opened their 2011/12 Champions League campaign with a tough trip to Benfica. It didn't start well for Sir Alex Ferguson's side, as Oscar Cardozo opened the scoring after only 24 minutes. The Red Devils responded, though, with Ryan Giggs cutting inside and slotting the ball home from 20 yards three minutes before the interval.

In the second half, United were unconvincing with Benfica in the ascendancy throughout. Nolito and Nicolas Gaitan had late chances to win the game, but Anders Lindegaard was on hand to produce a couple of smart stops. Amorim started as the right midfielder for the Portuguese giants, coming off in the 56th minute for Nolito.

Manchester United 2-2 Benfica - 22nd November 2011

Benfica proved to be tricky opponents for United yet again in the return match at Old Trafford. After only three minutes, the Red Devils found themselves behind after a Gaitan cross hit Patrice Evra and then Phil Jones before finding the back of the net. They responded in the 30th minute through Dimitar Berbatov, who scored his first goal in the competition since 2008, to send the teams in level at half-time.

After the break, United started to dominate, creating numerous chances. Their pressure told a minute before the hour mark as Darren Fletcher poked the ball in to put the Red Devils 2-1 up. The lead lasted only a minute, though, as Pablo Aimar took advantage of some sloppy defending from Ferguson's side. Both teams came close to scoring the winner in the dying stages, with Amorim making a seven-minute cameo at the end of the match. Ultimately, they had to settle for another draw.

Manchester United 3-2 Braga - 23rd October 2012

Amorim spent 18 months at Braga from January 2012 to June 2013. In the 2012/13 season, they were drawn against United in the Champions League group stage. The first match was at Old Trafford, with the hard-working midfielder starting on the left. Braga started the game quickly, shocking Old Trafford by racing into a 2-0 lead after only 20 minutes, thanks to a brace from Brazilian striker Alan.

United responded five minutes later, with Javier Hernandez halving the deficit with a header at the back post. They continued their fightback after half-time, with Jonny Evans scoring an equaliser in the 62nd minute. With 15 minutes to play, the Red Devils completed a remarkable turnaround, as Hernandez rose highest again to put the ball past Braga keeper Beto - securing a valuable three points.

Braga 1-3 Manchester United - 7th November 2012

Ferguson's side knew that a win away against Braga would secure their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League. It didn't look like it was going to plan after 49 minutes, though, as Alan emphatically scored a penalty to put the Portuguese side ahead. United had chances to equalise through Nani and Danny Welbeck but struggled to break down the opposition's resolute defence.

It took until the 80th minute to level the game, with Robin Van Persie curling a shot over the Braga keeper. This put the 20-time English champions in the ascendancy, and four minutes later Wayne Rooney put them ahead via the penalty spot. Hernandez secured the victory with United's third in stoppage time, condemning Amorim and his teammates to a European exit.

Liverpool

Benfica 2-1 Liverpool - 1st April 2010

Liverpool were drawn against Benfica in the quarter-finals of the 2009/10 Europa League. The Reds started quickly, opening the scoring through Daniel Agger after only nine minutes. However, they were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute after Ryan Babel pushed Luisao in the face.

Benfica came out rejuvunated in the second half and levelled the scoring from the spot through Oscar Cardozo just before the hour mark. Liverpool had chances to score even with 10 players, but the Lions were given another penalty with 15 minutes to play, which Cardozo calmly slotted away. Amorim played the last 18 minutes of the match as a right-back, helping the Portuguese side secure an important home win.

Liverpool 4-1 Benfica - 8th April 2010

Liverpool were slight favourites going into the second leg following Agger's vital away goal in Benfica. The Portuguese side started the match quickly, causing Rafael Benitez' side problems in the first-half. Despite this, the Reds opened the scoring through Dirk Kuyt in the 28th minute, although there was some confusion about whether it was offside or not.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers eventually gave the goal, giving Liverpool the upper hand. Shortly after, Lucas Leiva doubled their advantage, giving them a 3-2 lead on aggregate at the break. In the second half, Fernando Torres scored a brace to send Liverpool into the semi-finals, condemning Amorim and his Benfica side to European elimination.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Benfica - 13th March 2014

Spurs came up against Benfica in the last 16 of the 2013/14 Europa League. This was undoubtedly Amorim's best game as a player against an English side, as he registered two assists in a 3-1 away win. His low cross found Rodrigo after 29 minutes to open the scoring against the run of play. Spurs pushed forward after the opener from the visitors, but Benfica doubled the lead through Luisao just before the hour mark.

Christian Eriksen halved the deficit five minutes later, but Luisao scored his second of the night in the late stages of the game to condemn Spurs to a damaging European defeat. Jorge Jesus' were well in the ascendancy going into the second leg, thanks to an all-round display from their central midfielder, Amorim.

Benfica 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - 20th March 2014

Tim Sherwood's side knew that they needed to score at least three goals away in Benfica to have any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. Their cause wasn't helped, as they fell 1-0 behind after 34 minutes thanks to a goal from Ezequiel Garay, putting the Portuguese side 4-1 up on aggregate.

Benfica were unbeaten in 22 matches in all competitions before this match, so a comeback seemed unlikely. A quickfire brace from Nacer Chadli with 11 minutes to go restored hope for the North London club, though. Spurs pushed for the leveller in the tie and came close in the dying stages before Lima tucked away a 95th-minute penalty to end any hopes of a remarkable turnaround.

Everton

Benfica 5-0 Everton - 22nd October 2009

Everton's toughest test in their 2009/10 Europa League group was a trip to Benfica. It proved to be a daunting match for the Tofees, especially after Javier Saviola opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Throughout the first-half, Angel Di Maria caused the Everton defenders all sorts of problems, creating numerous chances from out wide. David Moyes' side would have been relieved to go in at the break only one goal down.

Benfica's pressure in the second half told, and after six minutes of the second half, they had extended their lead with a further three goals. Cardozo scored a brace, while Luisao also got on the scoresheet to put the Portuguese side 4-0 up. They still had time for another goal in front of the 7,000 travelling Everton supporters, with Saviola adding to his tally in the 83rd minute.

Everton 0-2 Benfica - 5th November 2009

Everton were keen to put on more of a fight at Goodison Park against a talented Benfica side. Chances were few and far between in the first-half with Marouane Fellaini and Leighton Baines coming closest for the Toffees. Ultimately, though, the two teams went in level at the break, with Benfica most likely the happier dressing room.

In the 63rd minute, the Portuguese team broke the deadlock through Saviola after dominating the early stages of the second half. Thirteen minutes later, Amorim's deflected shot found Cardozo, who swept the ball past Tim Howard to double Benfica's advantage. They held on to secure another valuable three points in the group stage.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 01/11/24.