Ruben Amorim is set to become the next Manchester United manager after the Red Devils decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag. For many Premier League fans, the 39-year-old will be an unfamiliar name.

However, the Portuguese boss has already achieved plenty with Sporting Lisbon, and Braga before that, winning numerous honours – including two Primeira Liga titles. As such, he's got good experience coaching in the Champions League and Europa League.

Taking charge of Sporting in the biggest European competitions has afforded him the chance to come up against some of the biggest clubs and managers in football. With that in mind, here is Amorim's record against the top coaches he has faced in his career so far.

Amorim's Record vs Premier League Coaches

Mikel Arteta has not beaten him

Amorim's Record vs Current Premier League Managers (+Erik ten Hag) Manager Matches Wins Draws Defeats Points Per Game Erik ten Hag 2 0 0 0 0 Pep Guardiola 2 0 1 1 0.50 Oliver Glasner 2 1 0 1 1.50 Mikel Arteta 2 1* 1 0 2 *Win came on penalties with the scores level after 120 minutes.

The most interesting thing to note is that when coming up against his predecessor Ten Hag, Amorim has failed to beat him on both occasions. Both matches happened in the 2021/22 Champions League group stage. The Dutchman was coaching Ajax at the time and completely got the better of Amorim's Sporting, winning 4-2 at home and 5-1 away as the Eredivisie side topped the group, although the Lisbon outfit still qualified in second.

He has done a little better against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. They also met in the Champions League and managed a 0-0 draw in England. However, this only came after a 5-0 thrashing at home in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie. The Catalan coach was full of praise for his opposite number and has subsequently said of Amorim:

"All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben's Sporting Lisbon team, one or two seasons ago, and the pressure was really, really good."

When current Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner took on Lisbon during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Austrian won once but then lost the other match. This came in the group stages of the 2022/23 Champions League. Interestingly, both teams lost at home with the German outfit winning 2-1 in Portugal before Amorim's side got revenge with a 3-0 win at the Waldstadion (Deutsche Bank Park).

Perhaps the most positive takeaway for Man United fans is his record against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Lisbon met the Gunners in the 2022/23 Eurpa League Round of 16. After drawing 2-2 at home, Sporting travelled to London and clung on to a 1-1 draw, eventually winning the game on penalties. The stats show this as one win and one draw for Amorim vs Arteta, although after 90 minutes both games finished level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim has also come up against Steven Gerrard twice as a manager (at Rangers), losing both games.

Amorim's Record vs Well-Known European Coaches

Impressed vs Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Amorim's Record vs Well-Known European Coaches Manager Matches Wins Draws Defeats Points Per Game Sergio Conceicao 16 4 5 7 1.06 Gian Piero Gasperini 4 0 2 2 0.50 Antonio Conte 2 1 1 1 2 Massimiliano Allegri 2 0 1 1 0.50

Unsurprisingly, Amorim has come up against a fellow Portuguese manager more times than any other in his career. Indeed, Sergio Conceicao has been his most familiar foe. The 49-year-old was coach of rivals Porto from 2017 until 2024.

In that period, Amorim took on Conceicao 16 times but did not get the better of his opposite number with much frequency. Indeed, the Lisbon boss won just four encounters, drawing five and losing seven. The Porto boss has also won more major honours, with both men lifting two league titles but Conceicao winning four Taca da Ligas (Portuguese Cups) compared to Amorim's two.

He has also struggled when coming up against Gian Piero Gasperini and his iconic Atalanta team. The four games played have seen two 2-1 wins for the Italians, and then two 1-1 draws.

They first met in the Europa League group stage of the 2023/24 season, drawing in Italy and then losing at home. Later in the same campaign, they met in the Round of 16 of the same competition. This time, Atalanta won the home fixtures and then drew in Portugal, going through on aggregate. If it's any consolation, the Serie A side would go on to win the Europa League that season, proving Amorim's men were beaten by the best.

In 2022/23, they met Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur in the group stages of the Champions League. This time, Amorim's​​​​​​​ men faired far better. They drew 1-1 away in London before sealing a 2-0 home victory – although Spurs would still top the group, with Sporting coming third.

After coming third in their 2022/23 Champions League group, Amorim and co would drop into the Europa League knockout stages. They would then meet Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in the quarter-finals, a 1-1 home draw would not be enough to reach the next round, having lost the first leg 1-0 away in Turin.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 31/10/24.