Ruben Amorim is reportedly unhappy with all the media commitments he has had to follow at Manchester United so far and is set to speak to the club's Head of Comms to limit his appearances in future so he can instead focus on training the squad.

Taking charge of a club like United isn't quite like managing most teams. They're one of the biggest clubs in the world and the amount of attention paid to them by the media dwarfs that of almost every other side in the sport. As a result, the manager is expected to spend a significant amount of time speaking to journalists and taking part in press conferences.

However, if Amorim has his way, that might not be the case during his spell in charge at Old Trafford. The 39-year-old is already keen to make changes.

Amorim is Fed Up With the Media Commitments

He wants to limit his appearances in the future

Shortly after United's 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in the manager's first game, Amorim spoke to Sky Sports. At the end of the interview, he revealed he'd spoken more this week since arriving at Old Trafford than he had in his four years of management in Portugal and would try to limit his appearances in the future. When the number of media commitments was brought up, Amorim let out a loud sigh and shook his head, before saying:

"I want to say, this is the last time I'm here. This week, I've spoken more than four years at Sporting and then when you speak too much and you don't win, it's really hard for everybody. So, it was one week and only one week. I've spoken with [the Head of Comms] and I just want to work with my players. Nothing more. I understand this is a different game here."

The new head coach didn't get off to a winning start and was left visibly frustrated with several of his players after Sunday's match. There's a lot of work to be done at Old Trafford - and he clearly wants to use his time to get that job done, rather than speaking to the press.