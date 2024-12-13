Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, in his post-match interview after beating Viktoria Plzen 2-1, played down the on-field scuffle between Rasmus Hojlund and Amad as the tension between the pair spilled over upon the full-time whistle.

In a must-win game for the Red Devils, having suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, proceedings looked shaky after the first half with Amorim forced to make changes once his men went a goal behind in the 48th minute.

Hojlund was his side’s saving grace in Czechia, having climbed off the substitutes bench to add two strikes to his 2024/25 tally. The talisman has now notched seven goals in 17 outings, equating to 954 minutes of action, across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has become Manchester United’s first ever player to score 10 European goals before turning 22.

With the match-winning Dane on course to secure his first hat-trick for his employers, he was denied that chance by Amad – who is set to put pen to paper on fresh terms soon – as the young Ivorian elected to go alone rather than play his eagerly waiting teammate.

With just two minutes of added time left to play, the latter bust a gut to get himself into a clear goalscoring opportunity through the middle but, ultimately, he was left flailing his arms in frustration. Watch the incident below:

Tempers flared again while the Viktoria Plzen sighed in disappointment at the result. Amad attempted to apologise to his fellow forward but Hojlund, one of the best young players in world football, was not in the mood to iron things out.

Recently installed Amorim, 39, has spun the on-field spat into a positive as it proves his players are willing to fight for greatness. When quizzed about the duo’s war of words, the former Sporting CP chief said: “Yes (I was aware of that) and for me, it’s perfect.

“You know, in this moment we need to feel something. If we need to fight each other, it's like a family. For me it's a very, very good sign. We need to feel something and that is important.

“When you don't care, you don't do nothing. When you care, you fight with your brother, with your father, with your mother,” he stated while letting out a laugh. “For me, it's a very good sign.

Amorim reiterated his point that such a reaction from the hat-trick chasing Hojlund is a 'healthy thing' as it shows a desire to score for the betterment of the team. He, however, did insist that issues could also be handled behind the scenes if push came to shove.

“It's a normal thing. I think it's a positive thing, a healthy thing, so I let the players and the captain calm down the things. If I see it is too much, I will go inside the dressing room. But it's their space, they have to talk, to fight and, again, for me it's a very important thing.”