Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to Roy Keane's furious rant about club captain Bruno Fernandes. During an episode of the Stick to Football podcast, the Irishman claimed that the current United squad was full of 'impostors' while singling out Fernandes for criticism, with Ian Wright defending the Portuguese star.

Keane, who also captained the club for almost a decade, was furious with the midfielder's leadership qualities while also calling out those who claimed he shouldn't take responsibility for United's recent downfall. Now, in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Fulham this weekend, Amorim has revealed his feelings about what Keane had to say.

Amorim Defends Fernandes From Keane Criticism

The United boss claimed that Fernandes was one of his most important players