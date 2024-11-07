Manchester United coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy is yet to have any contact with Ruben Amorim and there's no guarantee that he will be his job at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Van Nistelrooy was brought in under Erik ten Hag earlier this year and has been working alongside the Dutch coach before his sacking. The former United forward is currently in interim charge of United as they wait for Amorim to arrive later this month. Amorim is looking to bring in some of his own people, making Van Nistelrooy's future uncertain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Van Nistelrooy is yet to have a conversation with Amorim about his future, and there's no guarantee that the Dutch coach will be part of the coaching staff going forward...

"I wanted to tell you that today in the press conference, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, the interim manager of Manchester United, said the truth. He was not lying. Van Nistelrooy never had any contact so far with Ruben Amorim. It is the reality. It's not just Van Nistelrooy speaking in public just to protect the relationship. No. There are no contacts ongoing. And Ruben Amorim wants to make a decision in the next days on the staff and what he wants to do with Van Nistelrooy. So at the moment, it is not guaranteed that Van Nistelrooy will stay at Manchester United as part of the staff with Ruben Amorim. Van Nistelrooy said in public and in private that he's open to staying is open to helping Manchester United in any position, but on Ruben Amorim's side, he hasn't called Van Nistelrooy so far. And so there is a possibility to part ways between Manchester United and Van Nistelrooy, who was obviously part of the coaching staff wanted by Erik ten Hag in the summer. So let's see what happens there. But it's not guaranteed, from what I'm told, that Van Nistelrooy will be part of the staff with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United."

Sky Sports revealed earlier this month that Van Nistelrooy has plenty of support internally from the United playing squad with many of them hoping that he will stay in some capacity at Old Trafford. Amorim will be wanting to bring in some of his own coaches, so it could be difficult for him to find a role for Van Nistelrooy.

It's understood that the 39-year-old manager is expected to bring in five of his colleagues from Sporting, including his long-time assistants Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido. The international break could be an ideal time for Van Nistelrooy and Amorim to enter discussions and come to an agreement, and it will be a huge shame for the former if he is forced to depart so soon after joining the club.