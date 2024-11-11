Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that he wants to stay at Manchester United after a spell as interim manager, and Ruben Amorim has confirmed that he's set to hold talks with the Dutch coach over his future.

Van Nistelrooy has been in charge of United after Erik ten Hag's sacking while United waited for Amorim to end his spell with Sporting CP. It was a successful period for the former PSV manager, taking control of four games and failing to lose, winning three with one draw.

Ten Hag brought in Van Nistelrooy earlier this year, but with Amorim looking to appoint some of his Sporting staff at Old Trafford, his future is currently in doubt. Van Nistelrooy has confirmed that he wants to remain in his current role as assistant coach when Amorim officially starts, but it's unclear whether he will keep his job.

Speaking after his final game in charge of Sporting, where the Portuguese outfit won 4-2, Amorim has confirmed he's set to hold talks with Van Nistelrooy over his future at the club...

“He is a legend of the club. He did a great job. I’ll talk with him tomorrow. I’m very clear about what I want. Maybe we’re not going to talk tomorrow, but you will for sure know in the coming weeks."

Amorim looks set to bring the likes of Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital and Paulo Barreira to Old Trafford with him when he officially starts as United manager. This could leave little room for Van Nistelrooy, but the Dutch coach is hoping that Amorim finds a role for him within his setup.

GIVEMESPORT recently confirmed that Amorim won't be able to officially start his role at United on Monday as he's still waiting to receive his work permit. It's a standard procedure and there's been no setback or delay, and there's a chance he doesn't take charge of any full training session until the second week of the international break.

Amorim was never due to take training on Monday, and it's understood that the visa process is going as planned, so United's break isn't set to be disrupted.