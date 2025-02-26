Ruben Amorim’s future at Manchester United could hinge on the club’s ability to back him in the summer transfer window, The Times journalist Charlotte Duncker has claimed.

The Red Devils were limited to just one signing in January due to financial struggles, and if they are unable to provide Amorim with the players he wants in the offseason, questions may arise over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

While there is confidence in the Portuguese manager’s vision, concerns remain over whether he can achieve results with the current squad.

Amorim has been reluctant to change his style of play in his first four months at the club, and some players have started to express doubts over his on-field approach.

Man United ‘Wrote Season Off’

After a quiet January transfer window

Duncker, speaking on the Back Pages podcast, revealed that Man United effectively wrote off the second half of the season after failing to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window:

“I think if you look and if you speak to people at the club, I think after the January transfer window shut, and they didn't manage to bring anyone in, mainly because of the financial difficulties they found themselves in, there was a sort of acceptance that the second half of the season will be written off, that they experiment with the team, see how they could get through to the end of the season. “They're lucky that, this season, there are three clear teams that are going to be worse than them. So it's not like they're going to go down. They've got a chance in Europe. They've got a chance in the FA Cup. “But even if he doesn't win either of those, there was a genuine reason why they thought he was the man to succeed Erik ten Hag and they genuinely believed, from his vision, that he is the man to take them forward."

United made just one signing in January, bringing in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, and failed to add a new forward despite loaning out Antony and Marcus Rashford.

They were linked with a late move for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel but saw two loan proposals rejected before the Frenchman sealed a deadline-day move to Tottenham.

Amorim has won just four of his 15 Premier League games in charge so far and is on course to oversee United’s worst-ever finish in the competition, which could lead to an interesting summer, as Duncker added:

“Clearly, the players that he has don't work with the system he wants to play. If they can't bring in the players that he wants, maybe that's going to be a conversation for the summer. “Because if he can't make it work with this group, and they're not going to be able to boost it enough in the summer, then that presents a bigger problem.”

The Red Devils sit 15th with 12 games to go, 13 points off eighth place, where they finished last season under Erik ten Hag.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 8 Goals conceded 18 Goals scored 25 Points per game 1.00

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-02-25.