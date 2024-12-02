Ruben Amorim says Marcus Rashford ‘can do so much better’ after the Manchester United forward scored twice in their 4-0 win over Everton.

The Red Devils continued their unbeaten run under the Portuguese manager on Sunday, with braces from Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee lifting United to ninth in the Premier League.

Rashford opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark with a side-footed volley that deflected in off Jarrad Branthwaite, before adding his second just 20 seconds into the second half.

The England international scored twice in a top-flight game for the first time in almost two years, having last achieved the feat in February 2023 against Leicester City.

After the game, Amorim praised the ‘great’ job his players did on Sunday but once again tipped Rashford to improve further following his first Premier League win in the Old Trafford dugout.

Rashford has now scored in back-to-back Premier League matches under Amorim, netting three goals – as many as he managed in his previous 23 matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy and Erik ten Hag.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form since the 39-year-old tactician took charge and is now on the brink of surpassing last season’s goal tally.

Rashford recorded just eight goals and five assists in a challenging 2023/24 campaign but already has seven goals and three assists by early December, with more than half the season remaining.

The Englishman will be eager to continue his goalscoring streak under Amorim, with United set to face Arsenal next at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Rashford scored the last time the Red Devils visited North London in September 2023, a match that ended in a 3-1 win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Marcus Rashford's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes per goal 230 Minutes played 921

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.