Ruben Amorim says he has been walking Manchester United players through training drills in recent days to accelerate their understanding of his football philosophy.

The 39-year-old manager joked that his players ‘cannot concentrate on a video for more than 12 minutes’ while speaking ahead of United’s next Premier League test against Everton on Sunday.

Amorim secured his first victory as United manager on Thursday night, defeating Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 3-2, with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho proving decisive.

The Portuguese tactician has wasted no time implementing his favoured 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford, alongside a pressing game that brought him success at Sporting Lisbon.

The 39-year-old has now been working with his new squad for almost two weeks, having taken his first training session last Monday, following the approval of his visa.

The Red Devils look to return to Premier League winning ways on Sunday as they host Everton, following a 1-1 draw in Ruben Amorim’s debut against Ipswich Town.

After scoring three goals in Europe midweek, United will aim to replicate that form domestically, especially given their poor goalscoring record in the league.

United have managed just 13 goals in their first 12 games — only Southampton (9), Everton (10), and Crystal Palace (10) have scored fewer.

Amorim’s Sporting, in contrast, were among Europe’s most prolific sides during his tenure, netting 515 goals in 231 matches.

United are expected to welcome new signings in 2025 to boost Amorim’s squad, with a left-back reportedly a priority for next year.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez have been mentioned among the options, alongside Paris Saint-Germain ace Nuno Mendes, who worked with Amorim in Portugal before.

Following their Everton clash, the Red Devils will be travelling to Arsenal for a thrilling league encounter on Wednesday.

