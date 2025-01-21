Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana's repeated mistakes in recent weeks could see him dropped from the starting XI for the Red Devils' upcoming fixtures, according to reports - with Ruben Amorim potentially making a change in midweek in the Europa League.

Onana dropped the ball at Georginio Rutter's feet on Sunday in a huge error that put the game out of sight for visitors Brighton, making it 3-1 in a game that saw United fail to win for the 15th time from 22 games in the Premier League this season. They remain in the bottom half by some stretch, with a seven-point gap to Fulham in 10th - and Amorim could reportedly look to make changes to his goalkeeping ranks to climb up the table.

Report: Andre Onana 'Could be Dropped' for Man Utd Games

The Man Utd goalkeeper has had various errors in recent months

The report from FourFourTwo states that, despite Onana having the habit to pull off 'extraordinary' saves, he does let the Red Devils down time and time again with 'horrible blunders'.

Andre Onana's Man Utd statistics - appearances by competition Stats Appearances Clean sheets Premier League 60 15 Champions League 6 1 Europa League 6 1 FA Cup 5 2 League Cup 2 1

That was evidenced with his error against Brighton over the weekend - and after Altay Bayindir's heroics for the club in the FA Cup against Arsenal earlier in the month, it could see Onana dropped from the starting lineup.

FourFourTwo's report understands that conversations have already begun over that scenario, with £200,000-per-week Onana under consideration to be dropped for Rangers' visit to Old Trafford on Thursday - which would be Bayindir's first European game for United.

Onana has featured in every Premier League and Europa League game for United this season, but with Bayindir featuring in the FA Cup and League Cup, he's impressed enough to potentially start over Onana against the Glaswegian outfit in a tie dubbed the 'Battle of Britain'.

Bayindir only featured in one FA Cup game last season, coming in the 4-2 win at Newport County last January, and his recent heroics have shown that he is good enough to oust Onana from the XI.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has 42 caps for Cameroon.

What the future holds for the Cameroon international remains to be seen, but if Bayindir can get a good run of games and form behind him, the Turkish stopper could become the first-choice at Old Trafford and that could see the end of Onana's career at the Theatre of Dreams.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.

