Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo has been one of the Red Devils' most consistent performers in recent weeks under new boss Ruben Amorim, scoring goals and registering assists galore as the club continue to shoot up the Premier League table - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there are plans in place for a position change once teams begin to suss him out on the right-wing.

Diallo's brace of assists against Everton over the weekend continued his good form this season, having scored against Brighton in the early weeks of the campaign alongside a brace against Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki in the Europa League under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. He’s still awaiting his first goal under Amorim, but that could be about to change with a more attacking position mooted for the 22-year-old.

Sources: Diallo Position Change Could Occur Soon

The Ivorian has a skillset that not many boast at United

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Diallo is on the verge of a new contract, and that plans are being put in place to make sure he continues as one of the team’s most dangerous players.

The youngster has impressed on the right-hand side of midfield, with three assists in two games in the Premier League already under Amorim, alongside featuring in the full 90 minutes in that duo of games.

It is feared, though, that he will be targeted by opponents soon, who will look to ensure that he cannot have such a huge output from his new role on the right-hand side of the four-man midfield. However, Amorim is already thought to have other plans in place once teams begin to thwart the Ivorian.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 1 =5th Assists 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 3rd Match rating 7.16 2nd

Sources have stated that Diallo is also admired as an attacking midfield player, and he could also be deployed in one of the central roles alongside Bruno Fernandes that support the striking contingency - therefore, it would not be a surprise to see the Portuguese tactician implement his big idea for the ex-Atalanta youngster once more of his playing squad have fully acclimatised to the understanding of his system.

Diogo Dalot will be the prime candidate to play where Diallo is currently performing now, should the Ivorian move central - and that will become even more viable once United’s left-back duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are fit, though United could also look to sign someone for that role in January.

Diallo is Finally Showing United Fans What He Can Do

The youngster wasn't really afforded chances by Erik ten Hag

Diallo was massively underused by Erik ten Hag, with his most recent loan spell being successful with Sunderland two seasons ago. He only featured in 12 games for the Red Devils last season, although he wasn’t helped by an injury that kept him out for the first-half of the campaign. But, after returning to the fore at the turn of the year, Diallo barely featured under the Dutchman, before finally having a run of games to close out the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has six goals and seven assists in 40 games for Manchester United.

It saw him score a famous late winner against Liverpool as the Red Devils beat their bitter rivals 4-3 after extra time at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, alongside a vital strike in a win over Newcastle United that allowed the Red Devils to finish in the top eight of the Premier League - and he’s certainly continued that this season under Amorim with three goals and five assists in 19 games in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-12-24.